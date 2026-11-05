D23 Asia Reveals Premiere Stage Schedule and Convention Floor Details for 2027 Event

Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, and Disney and Pixar music will headline three nights of presentations in Singapore.

Disney fans heading to Singapore next summer will have plenty to look forward to as D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has revealed its Premiere Stage schedule and additional details about the three-day celebration. Making its debut in Singapore, the event will bring together the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, and Hulu for exclusive presentations, immersive experiences, celebrity appearances, and shopping opportunities.

What’s Happening:

Taking place June 25-27, 2027, at Marina Bay Sands, D23 Asia will feature two major components: a daytime Convention Floor filled with fan experiences and a series of nightly showcases on the Premiere Stage.

The event marks the first time D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be held in Asia, offering fans throughout the region an opportunity to celebrate Disney storytelling and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

The Premiere Stage will host a different headlining presentation each evening, with programming spanning theatrical and streaming entertainment, as well as a special live musical celebration.

Opening the festivities on June 25 will be the Studio Showcase, featuring what's coming next from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. Fans can expect exclusive announcements, never-before-seen footage, surprise celebrity appearances, and live performances. With several major entertainment brands represented, this presentation could offer some exciting first looks at upcoming projects across The Walt Disney Company.

On June 26, the Disney+ Showcase will turn the spotlight toward streaming, with a particular focus on upcoming Korean and Japanese series alongside new and returning global titles. The presentation will feature exclusive first looks and appearances by leading Asian creators and celebrities, highlighting the growing slate of international storytelling available on Disney+.

The final evening, June 27, will feature Disney Hits LIVE! at D23 Asia, a musical celebration of some of Disney and Pixar's biggest hits. Featuring Broadway and Disney stars backed by a live band, the show will combine iconic music with large-scale animation, concert lighting, choreography, and new musical mashups. The presentation promises an opportunity for fans of all ages to sing along to songs that have connected generations of Disney audiences.

Beyond the nightly showcases, the Convention Floor will be open throughout all three days, offering more than 15 unique experiences inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, Hulu, and other Disney brands. Guests will be able to step into the worlds of their favorite stories through immersive installations, interactive activities, and opportunities to collect exclusive Disney-branded memorabilia.

The Convention Floor will also feature several dedicated stages and fan experiences. The Storytellers Stage will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process through panels, interviews, discussions, and presentations with the artists, creators, and talent responsible for bringing Disney's films, series, and experiences to life. Programming will explore the artistry and innovation behind more than a century of Disney storytelling.

At the Spotlight Stage, fans can enjoy live entertainment, interactive activities, and community-focused programming throughout the event. Meanwhile, Talent Central will offer opportunities to meet favorite Disney characters and enjoy special talent appearances.

Of course, no major Disney fan event would be complete without exclusive merchandise. The D23 Marketplace will serve as the central shopping destination, offering collectibles, apparel, accessories, and other items inspired by beloved Disney characters and franchises.

The Walt Disney Company Store will also have a dedicated retail experience featuring D23 Asia collections and merchandise inspired by the company's brands. Perhaps most notably, select products typically exclusive to Disney's employee stores will be made available to the public in the Asia Pacific region for the first time. Additional retailers from across Asia Pacific will round out the shopping experience with gifts, collectibles, and merchandise for fans.

The nightly Premiere Stage showcases will be accessible with the Convention + Premiere Stage and/or Platinum Pass. Additional ticketing and event details are available through the official D23 Asia website.

With three days of entertainment, exclusive merchandise, immersive experiences, and major presentations, D23 Asia is shaping up to be a major gathering for Disney fans around the world. The event takes place June 25-27, 2027, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

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