Jubilee Takes Center Stage In New Edition of "Marvel's Voices" This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

A new issue is about to see Jubilee setting out on her own to defend her family, perfect for Marvel's Voices during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics is ready to shine a special spotlight on the X-Men’s Jubilee in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The iconic mutant firecracker, currently starring in Gail Simone, Dave Marquez, and Luciano Vecchio’s Uncanny X-Men, will strike out on her own in JUBILEE: Deadly Reunion #1, a Marvel’s Voices one-shot written by Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (Shang-Chi) and acclaimed rising star artist Michael YG (Iron Fist).

The saga kicks off when Jubilee’s long-lost cousin shows up at the X-Men’s doorstep—with mutant powers of his own and a mission that will force Jubilee to explore her Chinese heritage and family history in a profound way.

Jubilation Lee always puts her life on the line for those in need – but for family? She’ll do anything. When the cousin she never knew is in sudden need of help, Jubilee tracks him down to save him! But Jubilee may find that her familial bonds aren’t as strong as she hoped! What secrets does her cousin hold? And what dangerous mutant power does he wield?! Join Jubilee as she embarks on a bombastic and life-altering journey of family, heart and heartbreak.

Throughout the year, Marvel’s Voices delivers super-powered storytelling that spotlights characters and creators, including renowned and emerging talent, exploring the multitude of unique backgrounds, journeys and identities found in the Marvel Universe.

Below, you can see the new covers - a main cover along with a variant cover by Ivan Tao.

Fan can also preorder JUBILEE: Deadly Reunion #1 at your local comic shop today, before it hits shelves on April 29th.

What They’re Saying:

Gene Luen Yang: "I've been a big fan of Jubilee since high school, when I was reading the Chris Claremont and Jim Lee X-Men run. She just felt like someone I would've been friends with at school, except she's an X-Man. She's also an American Born Chinese like me, so I've always wanted to tell a story about her uneasy relationship with her roots. I'm thrilled to finally get the chance."

"I've been a big fan of Jubilee since high school, when I was reading the Chris Claremont and Jim Lee X-Men run. She just felt like someone I would've been friends with at school, except she's an X-Man. She's also an American Born Chinese like me, so I've always wanted to tell a story about her uneasy relationship with her roots. I'm thrilled to finally get the chance." Michael YG: "I'm greatly honored to collaborate with Gene Luen Yang once again. This project is truly a celebratory highlight for me, just like a jubilee itself!"

