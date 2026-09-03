Disney+ Developing Live-Action "The Kane Chronicles" Series From Rick Riordan With Angela Robinson

Rick Riordan and Angela Robinson are developing a live-action adaptation of The Kane Chronicles for Disney+, bringing the Egyptian mythology trilogy to the screen.

Disney+ is diving into another corner of Rick Riordan’s mythology-filled universe. Following the success of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the streamer is now developing a live-action adaptation of The Kane Chronicles, bringing Riordan’s Egyptian mythology trilogy to the screen.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, A live-action The Kane Chronicles series is currently in development at Disney+, with Riordan set to develop the project alongside Angela Robinson, whose credits include How to Get Away with Murder, True Blood, and The L Word.

Based on Riordan’s bestselling trilogy of novels, The Red Pyramid, The Throne of Fire, and The Serpent’s Shadow, The Kane Chronicles centers on siblings Carter and Sadie Kane, whose lives are turned upside down when they discover that the ancient Egyptian gods are very much alive in the modern world.

The siblings come from a powerful lineage, as descendants of two pharaohs, Narmer and Ramses the Great. While Carter and Sadie have spent much of their lives apart, they are forced to work together after their father, Egyptologist Julius Kane, unleashes the Egyptian god of chaos and mysteriously disappears.

As they begin to uncover the truth about their family and their own magical abilities, the siblings find themselves caught in a conflict involving powerful gods and goddesses. Their journey takes them across the modern world as they attempt to master their inherited Egyptian magic, form unlikely alliances, and prevent an ancient battle between the gods from devastating humanity.

The official logline for the Disney+ adaptation teases the central conflict: “When their father unleashes the god of chaos and vanishes, the estranged Kane siblings must master their inherited Egyptian magic, forge unlikely alliances, and rescue their father before warring gods can wreak havoc on our modern world.”

The project marks a major new opportunity for The Kane Chronicles after the books previously spent several years in development as a feature film at Netflix. That version ultimately did not move forward, and the rights reverted to Riordan in 2024.

Now, 20th Television is developing the property as a live-action Disney+ series, bringing it into the same broader mythology as Riordan’s other works. The Kane Chronicles shares a universe with the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles, which includes the Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels, as well as Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard.

The move also comes as Riordan’s relationship with Disney continues to grow. After several attempts to bring his books to the screen struggled to find their footing, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has proven to be a major success for the franchise.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ in December 2023 and quickly became one of the streamer’s major new original series. The show reached nearly 30 million views in its first month, according to previously reported figures.

The series is now heading into its third season, which is scheduled to debut in November. Season 3 will adapt The Titan’s Curse, the third novel in Riordan’s original Percy Jackson series, marking the first time the television adaptation tackles that installment.

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians established as a successful live-action franchise, The Kane Chronicles could give Disney+ another opportunity to expand Riordan’s mythology into a larger interconnected world.

For fans of the books, the adaptation also promises a distinctly different mythology from the Greek gods and demigods of Percy Jackson. Instead, Carter and Sadie’s story will explore Egyptian gods, ancient magic, pharaohs, monsters, and the mythology surrounding one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

At this stage, The Kane Chronicles remains in development, meaning casting, production dates, episode counts, and a Disney+ premiere date have not yet been announced.

The series is produced by 20th Television. Executive producers include Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Angela Robinson, and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell for The Gotham Group.

If the project moves forward, The Kane Chronicles could become the latest major piece of Riordan’s expansive mythology to make the jump from page to screen, and another potential live-action franchise for Disney+.

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