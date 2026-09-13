"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Salma Hayek Pinault, Alan Cumming, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

Plus, Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Theo James, Carson Kressley, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 14th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 14-18:

Monday, September 14 Salma Hayek Pinault (Without Blood) Performance by Hoobastank Kelly and Mark Do It Again Week (The hosts completing viral challenges)

Tuesday, September 15 Joel McHale (Animal Control) Neil deGrasse Tyson Kelly and Mark Do It Again Week

Wednesday, September 16 Jane Krakowski (Name That Tune) Sharon Horgan (Youth) Kelly and Mark Do It Again Week

Thursday, September 17 Alan Cumming (The Traitors: New Blood) Performance by Paula Cole Shopping Day at Live Kelly and Mark Do It Again Week

Friday, September 18 Theo James (The Gentlemen) Carson Kressley Kelly and Mark Do It Again Week



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



