"Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Florence Pugh, Josh Charles, and More to Appear Week of September 28th

Plus, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Josh Hartnett, Eric Idle, Mark Duplass, Shemar Moore, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 28th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 28-October 2:

Monday, September 28 Mark Duplass (The Creep Tapes) Mauricio Umansky (Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test) Fall Flavors Week: Christian Petroni

Tuesday, September 29 Josh Charles (Best Medicine) Eric Idle Fall Flavors Week: Carleigh Bodrug

Wednesday, September 30 Zach Braff (Scrubs) Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.: Exiles) Fall Flavors Week: Eden Grinshpan

Thursday, October 1 Josh Hartnett (Verity) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Fall Flavors Week: Dook Chase

Friday, October 2 Florence Pugh (East of Eden) Donald Faison (Scrubs) Fall Flavors Week: Pati Jinich



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



