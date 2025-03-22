Kiff and Barry Get the Town Into Trouble Again Before The Biggest Lie of the Buns Household is Revealed on the Latest "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Kiff and Barry get the town into trouble again (yes, it’s that episode from the teaser) before Kiff gets caught in and unravels the biggest lie in the Buns household.

Lights Out

It’s Essential Employee Appreciation Day in Miss Deer Teacher’s class and each student must pick a special person in town - an essential employee - out of the phone book to show their thanks and appreciation. But first, what’s a phone book?

After flipping through the pages, Kiff and Barry decide to thank the Table Town Lighthouse Keeper and venture out on their journey to the coast to thank him for all his hard work. It’s quite the hike, but it is a lovely walk that provides the duo with one heck of a view.

Once they arrive at the lighthouse, they greet the keeper who is so sheltered, he seems to forget what a knock on the door sounds like. He invites the kids inside to his charming little home inside the lighthouse, but it’s clear that this guy is quite lonely. He even has pictures of himself that have been drawn and given to him by… himself. Kiff and Barry proceed with their project and give him the thanks and the keeper proclaims that nobody has ever shown him that kind of appreciation before.

Wait a minute… NOBODY has ever said thank you like that before for all the services he provides. Was the bridge out? Is it a tough walk? No. Then why hasn’t anybody said thank you before?

The gesture quickly goes from a warm and welcome one to an outright upsetting and angering one. The keeper grows so angry since nobody has thanked him for what he does, that he takes out the giant lightbulb in the lighthouse.

As Barry points out, what happens when you take out a bulb in a large string of lights? The whole line goes out. It’s because of this logic that all of Table Town loses their power and are cast into darkness for the night.

Kiff and Barry don’t want the town to realise that it was them that got the whole town into trouble again, so they try and cover up their secret.

After stumbling around in the dark for a bit, Kiff and Barry hear a large cargo ship on approach. They try using their phone lights to deter the ship and instead start shouting a poorly-heard conversation between the two before the crew abandons ship and it hits something in the darkness and sinks. Thankfully everyone is okay, but the same cannot be said of the cargo - which just so happened to be giant lighthouse replacement bulbs.

After that mess, the pair take a look at the town from above near the lighthouse, realizing that Reggie’s lights are still on. He’s some kind of tech guy, right? He’ll surely know what to do. They call him and discover that he was holding a candlelight vigil since he thought another of his devices wouldn’t charge. He didn’t even realize the power had gone out yet. However, he still gives them a bit of nerdy advice: he’s tracking cargo ships and there should be one arriving tonight that is delivering new lighthouse replacement bulbs.

Time to give up, it’s now time to alert the town that they have caused trouble once again. They go through the streets creating noise that eventually turns into a rhythm with each increasing resident that joins them and turns into a song of appreciation for the lighthouse keeper.

They continue up to the lighthouse and circle it, singing their song before the lighthouse keeper tells everyone that their appreciation is too noisy and rambunctious. That’s when he remembers why he took the job - he doesn’t like people. He wants to be as far away from them as he can. And to get these people to go away, all he has to do is plug the lightbulb back in.

Once it’s installed again, everyone, including Kiff and Barry, heads back to town though these two students might have another essential employee to thank…

Dinner at Barry’s

Kiff is joining the Buns family for dinner, and it seems that Mary is about to make her signature dish - Glooperole. It’s a favorite recipe of all her kids that she protects from the Buns family before her. It’s Kiff’s time trying it and everyone is excited for her to join.

However, as soon as she bites into it, it’s very obvious - perhaps from the gallon of warm cottage cheese - that it is not good at all. She even tears up as she tries eating it. But Mary is a saint, there’s no way that she’ll let her know she doesn’t like it. Plus, how crazy will she look when all the other kids, even her best friend Barry, love the dish. She has to come up with a way of hiding all this gloop. Fortunately, she is a squirrel and is able to keep a large amount in her cheeks and is able to get rid of the amount on her plate with relative ease.

Tragically for Kiff, Mary interprets this as actually enjoying it and offers up more. She even offers the Gloop from the other kids’ dishes as rewards for her niceness and humility.

Kiff has a problem on her hands and she needs to figure out what to do with all this Gloop. So far, she’s been spitting it into a napkin and shoving it into her tail, so she makes a quick getaway with a plate to dispose of saying she wants to watch herself enjoying the food in a mirror, but in turn makes an effort to flush it down the toilet.

In the bathroom, she is caught by Barry, who is shocked that his best friend would not tell him that she doesn’t like the Gloop - because he doesn’t either. They are in turn caught by Terri, Harry, and Christophe, each confessing that they don’t like the Gloop either.

It’s, as the characters themselves point out, a classic Abilene Paradox - which according to the definition (as they tell viewers to literally look it up) is “a phenomenon where a group collectively decides on a course of action that is contrary to the individual preferences of its members, because each member assumes the others want the same thing."

Now that they all know that each of them hates the Gloop, they can say something to their mother. They all go downstairs and explain that after years and years, they hate the Gloop. When Mary asks Kiff if she doesn’t like it either, Kiff cracks (after a literal minute of back and forth) and decides to betray Barry and the siblings and say that no, she really loves it. Mary sees right through this and is very disappointed in her lying. Kiff insists that she really does like it, so Mary does what she has to do - gets out the old polygraph machine.

Terri starts filming on her phone as each of the Buns children at some point has been caught lying thanks to this machine. After a baseline is created, Kiff is asked to take a bite of the Gloop and as soon as she says “yum," the polygraph machine explodes. An obvious lie.

So nobody likes the Gloop? That’s okay, neither does Mary. Sure it’s even more of an Abilene Paradox but she could have also saved so much on groceries, considering all the junk that goes into the Gloop. Instead, they all go out to dinner at a favorite restaurant, especially since most of that Gloop has come out of the pipes and flooded the house and has been charred by the lie-detector fire. And that’s gotta be a pain to clean.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.