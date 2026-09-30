Scarm Makes Return in New Posts Teasing "Kiff" Halloween Episode from Series Creator
Party On, Scarm.
Kiff co-creator Nic Smal has teased the return of a fan-favorite character during this year's highly-anticipated Halloween episode.
What's Happening:
- For the past several days, Kiff co-creator Nic Smal has been posting videos to social media promising the release of this year's signature Halloween episode of the hit Disney Channel animated series.
- Since the show's debut back in 2023, the Halloween episodes have been some of the most anticipated in the series, starting with "Trevor's Rockin' Halloween Bash," and followed by the 2024 special - "The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House", and last year's "Ye Olde Candy Shoppe of Horrors".
- Each of these also takes up the entire 22 minute episode - in lieu of the more traditional two 11-minute stories in each.
- In his posts, Smal adapts some recent and classic horror film favorites and injects a familiar Kiff Halloween character into the mix.
- Thus far, Smal has posted actual moments from The Backrooms, Halloween, and Obsession with Scarm inserted into them in a jump-scare style fashion before cutting to Roy Fox waking up and screaming in bed.
- Scarm Scaremly (voiced by Andy Daly) first debuted in Kiff's very first Halloween episode, "Trevor's Rockin' Halloween Bash." The character is a candy-loving demon who attended the first-ever Halloween party, where he (according to his song) ate several guests dressed in candy costumes after mistaking them for actual pieces of candy.
- For this, Scarm was imprisoned in a spell book, where he remained for thousands of years until accidentally being freed by Barry at Trevor's party, where he intended on eating more candy and turning the kids into Halloween decorations, and performed (in this author's opinion) one of the best songs in the series.
- After executing an elaborate plan, Barry and Kiff - thanks to some last-minute assistance from Roy Fox and a colony of spiders - are able to reimprison Scarm in the spell book at the end of the episode.
- However, based on Smal's posts, it seems Scarm might be freed again in the new Halloween episode.
- Comments are flooding the posts in anticipation for the new episode, with excitement to see Scarm once again beyond an easter egg - as was the case in the The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House and Ye Olde Candy Shoppe of Horrors.
- Many call back to Scarm's first appearance, with a simple "Party On, Scarm" or just simply share the excitement for another Halloween episode.
- Most importantly, the posts promise this year's Halloween episode of Kiff on October 7, 2027. No further details are provided by Smal at this time, including where the show will debut on Oct. 7 - Disney Channel or Disney+? or both?
- The release seems to follow a pattern established in 2024 before the debut of season two. After season one was completed, we got the special Halloween episode "The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House" before another special, "Lore of the Ring Light" debuted before the official season two premiere in 2025.
- Season two finished dropping episodes earlier this year, and now we are apparently getting a Halloween episode before another parody special with the previously announced "The Oddest Sea", which was only promised to be "coming soon" as of press time. Kiff has been renewed for a third season, which is reportedly in production now, with no official premiere date as of press time. The two special episodes will seemingly once again tide fans over until the debut of the third season, similar to the 2024 specials.
- Either way, October 7 can't come soon enough for Kiff fans.
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