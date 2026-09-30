Scarm Makes Return in New Posts Teasing "Kiff" Halloween Episode from Series Creator

The character is a candy-loving demon who attended the first-ever Halloween party, where he (according to his song) ate several guests dressed in candy costumes after mistaking them for actual pieces of candy.

For this, Scarm was imprisoned in a spell book, where he remained for thousands of years until accidentally being freed by

at Trevor's party, where he intended on eating more candy and turning the kids into Halloween decorations, and performed (in this author's opinion) one of the best songs in the series.