A Delicious Dinner Situation and Helpful Friends Take Over This Week's "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Kiff helps people around town all the time, and now is trying to get her friends in on it too, ahead of a Dinner with an oft-seen friend that we’re getting to know a little more in the latest Kiff on Disney Channel.

Helping People Feels Good

Kiff has spent all night building a paper mache project for class and is excitedly telling Barry about it. As she explains how many hours it took, she runs to help an old lady across the street, placing her project down in the middle of the crosswalk while doing so.

Immediately, viewers can predict what happens next. As soon as Kiff and the woman get across the street, the traffic continues and her project gets crushed. Fortunately, the project wasn’t due today, so she can spend even more time tonight building another one. As Kiff and Barry are explaining what happened to the other students, Reggie wonders why Kiff would go out of her way to help someone like that. Kiff explains that helping people feels good - hey, that’s the title! But Reggie insists that it doesn’t. He even plans to go out of his way to help someone and promises that he’ll come back and feel no different.

Reggie sticks to his word and helps someone across the street, but as soon as they get across, this older woman takes off her costume and reveals herself to be a young reporter doing a feel good story about kids who help older people across the street.

Now, all of Table Town sees Reggie as a new kind of hero. Kiff arrives the next day to class and is ready to show off her paper mache project, but doesn’t get a chance. Every second she gets to talk ends up being cut off by some kind of praise for Reggie.

Outside, Kiff tells Barry her true feelings about the situation - as they get interrupted by a new commercial for Reggies new book about how good it feels to be a helpful hero.

This proves to be Kiff’s breaking point, and she creates a scheme where she will dress like an old lady who needs help across the street, to be left alone by Reggie and get it on camera, exposing him as a fame-seeking fraud.

Everything is going to plan with Barry hiding in the bushes and everything, when Kiff (in disguise) goes to cross the street but Reggie does help. What?!

Halfway across the street, Reggie whispers to Kiff (not realizing it’s her) and asks what outlet she is with. She must be a reporter too, right?!

Wait a minute, so Reggie thinks that these are just reporters in disguise and that’s why he’s helping people? Not because there are people out there who genuinely need help!? There’s the new way to out him.

Unfortunately for Kiff as she creates a scene amongst a crowd trying to out Reggie as a fraud, she looks no better herself, and everyone goes down.

Moments later, Kiff, Barry, and Reggie are sitting on the steps and Kiff sees an old woman struggling to get into a bus. She offers her arm for help and returns to her friends, with Reggie asking if that woman was also a reporter. No. She just wanted to help someone because it feels good. Hey, that’s the title again!

Dinner with Darryn

Kiff and Barry are hanging out on the playground when Darryn, a schoolmate we’ve seen before but haven’t really got to know, is on approach. Our favorite duo seems to echo our thoughts saying exactly what I just did, before they realize that he is, in fact, coming to talk to them.

Darryn has a purpose. He too would like to get to know Kiff and Barry a bit more and invites them both to dinner. Not at his house, but at Cafe Penguino. He goes there a lot and the staff all seem to know him. But how? Well, Darryn has his “Widdle Chargies" credit card, so he is able to do things like this unsupervised.

The two join him at dinner, and immediately it's clear that Darryn is a bit more mature than Kiff and Barry. They are waiting for their kids menus and activity packs but Darryn insists they order off of the adult menu. While trying to bide their time, especially without an activity pack, Darryn suggests that Dinner with friends isn’t for the activities, it’s for the conversation - quoting his parents along the way. You know, like the weather.

Fortunately, Birthday Brian is nearby and he is the preeminent birthday entertainer in Table Town and he celebrates birthdays at the restaurant. Get ready for his song to become the favorite at restaurants everywhere ... hopefully you too won’t have to hear it seven times a night.

The kids continue to have a conversation and Barry is asked what’s on his mind, and he just starts pointing out things he sees - which happens to be quite the development at the restaurant. It seems that a kid nearby keeps sneaking away from their parents, heading to the bathroom and putting on a disguise and joining another dinner party with older kids. But why? Kiff and Barry would normally discuss and investigate this kind of thing, but Darryn suggests they be bigger people and let that be that kid’s business - not theirs. Good Advice, but not for Kiff and Barry who have now excused themself under the table - a popular meeting spot for kids - and are determined to figure out what is going on with this other kid in disguise.

Basically, they figure out that this kid is celebrating her birthday, and is doing this to get her free sundae twice. Worse off, Birthday Brian will have to perform that song a record-breaking eighth time, and that many times is what caused the last Birthday Brian to disappear - or no longer work at Cafe Penguino or something.

Fearful for Brian and knowing that the other kid is basically stealing, Kiff and Barry decide to tell Darryn what is going on and suggest they speak to the manager - but that only happens if there is a problem. There most certainly is one.

Kiff and Barry tell the staff but they don’t understand what the kids are saying. It’s up to Darryn, who is technically a kid but carries himself more as an adult, to translate.

The other kid gets caught and banned and Birthday Brian’s mental health is spared. As a reward, Darryn gets a birthday sundae as well - perfect since we learn at the very end of the episode that it is, in fact, his birthday. And the best place to eat that sundae? Under the table, where kids like to hang out, as Darryn admits that he would like to partake in more kid things, like shenanigans.

I guess this means we’ll see more of Darryn in the future.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes of the series on Disney+, before more episodes debut on the streamer this Summer.