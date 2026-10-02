Scarm Returns in New Trailer for Fourth "Kiff" Halloween Episode, "The Scream Writer"

As long as it comes with a new Scarm song, we're here for it!

As has been teased, we are only days away from this year's Halloween episode of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Kiff, and now we have a trailer giving us a taste of the spooky fun we can expect.

What's Happening:

After a series of teases for the annual and highly anticipated fan-favorite Halloween special for the hit animated series, Kiff, from co-creator Nic Smal, we finally have a teaser that is giving us a taste of the action that awaits this year.

While the full series has wrapped their second season earlier this year, we still continue to visit Table Town (the world of Kiff) on re-runs on Disney Channel and streams on Disney+.

Now, as we have on Halloween's past, we're getting a standalone installment of the series that serves as this year's Halloween edition. This time, it's an episode called "The Scream Writer."

Check it out in the trailer below.

The trailer was shared by Smal himself once again, getting fans ready for this year's Halloween special which, based on the trailer, will see Kiff and her best bunny buddy Barry pitching an idea for a horror film based on a recent dream wherein Scarm (voiced by Andy Daly) - the partying, candy eating demon from the first Kiff Halloween episode("Trevor's Rockin' Halloween Bash"), returns after being banished once again.

The Halloween episodes of the series are among (in this writer's opinion) the best in the already great series, and are now eagerly anticipated by fans of the show. The second edition, "The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House", is entertaining, funny, and is genuinely spooky at times, an idea that carried over into "Ye Olde Candy Shoppe of Horrors" in the third Halloween. But, it all started with that first Halloween special, which introduced us to Scarm when Barry inadvertently released the sugar-craving, decoration-adoring demon upon Table Town.

Scarm's return was teased by Smal in a series of posts ahead of the trailer reveal, while also sharing that it would arrive on October 7th.

Now, that date is once again confirmed by the trailer itself for the release of "The Scream Writer" on Disney+.