Kiff and Barry Clean-Up the Park Before Trevor Uses Some Real-Life Inspiration in His School Project on Latest "Kiff"

Kiff and Barry create a problem again, this time in the city park. However, they get theirs later, when Trevor writes a story about two characters who keep creating problems but are seen as the heroes of their town in the latest episode of Kiff on Disney Channel.

Trash Clumpers

Kiff and Barry are looking forward to a great day in the park, complete with all the characters that inhabit it. Don’t worry, we get a recap. Including an introduction to two caricaturists that leave Kiff, Barry, and the audience why anybody wants caricatures in the first place.

However, as our duo gets to the park just ahead of opening, Glarbin is there to tell everyone that the park cannot open today. As part of Table Town’s bylaws, all the trash in the park has to be cleaned up before the park can open. Glarbin has to take his nephew to BerserkerCon (also today’s sponsor), and does not have enough time to pick up the trash as the law dictates, therefore the park cannot open.

Kiff and Barry, always the eager team, volunteer to clean up the trash so the park can open, and Glarbin is pleased— almost as though he wanted that to happen.

As Kiff and Barry are cleaning up the park, they start to realize that not everything they are cleaning up could be considered trash. There is sporting equipment that can be fixed and reused. There are collectible Chubbles Wubbington cups from failed movies that will surely appeal to somebody. As such, they begin to start making separate piles of trash clumps in various categories. It gets taken a bit too far, coming from a hoarder myself, when Barry sees a broken fork. He himself is on the fence, trying to figure out if it IS trash, considering the two remaining prongs could serve as a comb for a goatee.

As the process goes on and on, we realize that the thrush clumps have overtaken the park, leading this once beautiful recreational area to look more like a landfill than much else. As the park opens for the day, the park regulars, including the aforementioned caricaturists, romantic spaghetti eating couples, and others are all upset that the park that was supposed to have the trash removed is now full of trash. And it seems like there is more trash than the park started with.

However, as they are all looking at the trash clumps, some massive piles that climb into the sky, they quickly realize that the clumps look like they can be their own roller coaster. As such, they decide to take some of the trash that could be repurposed and use it for the track, and build the coaster in the hopes of disguising all the trash into the park skyline. Fortunately, a helpful bear is willing to assist with the construction but after the coaster is complete, they realize he’s never built anything before. Instead of using children who were visiting the park, they opt to try a dummy first. Good thing too, as the coaster makes its way through the course, everything seems to be going fine until it runs backwards and catches it, the track, and the trash clumps on fire.

As this is all happening, it’s so late in the day that Glarbin and his nephew are on their way back and see the coaster fire on the skyline. He stops at the park, furious that it looks more like a dump than a park. There is no way that the park can be open now, not for at least a week.

While everyone is initially disappointed, a worker from the Table Town dump didn’t get Glarbin’s trash delivery from the day, and now the dump is empty! But what does an empty dump look like? Apparently it’s filled with rolling green hills, pathways and trails, a beautiful body of water. Oh, so it sounds like a park.

That’s why they pitch an idea. Trade the locations of the park and the dump. Such a quick resolve to a bad situation, and all it takes is Glarbin repainting a single sign.

Wiff and Larry

There is a major story-writing contest taking place at Table Town School, and Kiff is ready to enter it. Too bad Principal Secretary stops her before she can even begin. Turns out, Kiff has done literally every piece of extra-credit gathering activity and as such, cannot possibly earn even more so she is barred from participating in this activity.

You know who isn’t? Trevor. And he is having trouble coming up with an ending to his story, but as usual, Kiff and Barry are there to help, they just need to hear the first parts of the story first to come up with some ideas.

Trevor has come up with a story where “T-Man" is a hero, but is always overshadowed by two villainous characters, Wiff and Larry, who go around getting all the credit for being a hero when they themselves created the problems in the first place.

Does that sound familiar? It should. It’s a thinly veiled analogy for Kiff and Barry and Kiff sees it immediately. However, Barry takes a bit of convincing, but he gets there too eventually.

Hoping to save their image and help Trevor get his ending at the same time, Kiff and Barry concoct a scheme that will see Trevor get to be the hero and get the credit he is hoping for.

The first attempt actually comes naturally as Miss Deer Teacher stands on a rolling chair that is going to start sliding around soon and potentially injure their teacher. Kiff pushes an unrealizing Trevor into position under MDT in the hopes that he will catch her and be a hero. The plan doesn’t quite go as intended though, as Trevor sees his teacher falling toward him and he immediately goes into a natural defense as a hedgehog and rolls away to protect himself. Kiff comes in at the last second and saves the day, and we see Trevor furiously scribbling down more notes for his story with a furrowed brow. Kiff saves the day again.

Well, now they can’t wait for things to happen naturally, so the pair decide to start creating problematic situations wherein Trevor can come save the day. Whether it be a chili spill in the cafeteria, or an erupting baking soda volcano with too much baking soda. Trevor remains oblivious and unwilling the whole time, with the fame and glory going to Kiff and Barry with each attempt.

Now, as the story contest is getting closer to ending, Sweepy (who has been waxing the school floors) has lost control of his cart, and it is rolling down the hallway at a raging speed ready to crush Principal Secretary’s toes. Worse, it also has a jug full of chemicals that destroy common notebook paper, so everybody’s stories are in danger too. Kiff and Barry are the first to realize what is happening, and immediately take off to take Trevor’s notebook. Trevor gives chase too, thinking that this is their opportunity to destroy his story. As he is chasing them, he goes over ropes that were placed by Kiff and Barry that outstretch him and lift him into the sky, catching the rampaging cart in a scene that almost parodies a certain subway scene from a Spider-Man film.

As the classes all hear the commotion, they come out to see that Trevor has saved all of their stories by stopping the cart. Then, he realizes that Kiff and Barry made him the hero as he sees the pair giving him a thumbs up.

This prompts him to change his story, and we see the corny new ending play out where T-Man realizes that Wiff and Larry were heroes all along.

Kiff and Barry read the final version of the story and they hate it. It’s a dramatic shift in the tone of the story, and they want to see Wiff and Larry get their comeuppance. At the last second, Trevor turns in his tale, and we find out later that he did in fact, win the contest. As part of the prize, free copies of the story are to be distributed throughout the school, and the students are even encouraged to grasp every ounce of subtext that they can. Kiff and Barry go through their day hearing the snickers and laughter, but they know that they did the right thing in the end.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with the first season of the series on Disney+, where new episodes like this one will arrive this summer.