Kiff and Barry Leave Table Town (Briefly) Before Coat Shopping Goes Awry in the Latest "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Kiff and her family go shopping for new coats - with ridiculous results - after she and Barry help Trollie with his sleeping problem as the world of Table Town expands into new territory.

A Troll Through The Woods

Kiff and Barry have been invited by Trollie (the riddling bridge troll in town) to hang out for the day, but when they get over to his place under the bridge, they discover that he hasn’t been sleeping well (and forgot that they were supposed to hang out today). This is in large part because he doesn’t have his best sleeping aid - a plush toy that he had as a kid - Count Eyebrows. This soft cuddly toy had puffy eyebrows, two of them, and Trollie would count them to fall asleep. All two of them.

Easily enough, Count Eyebrows is back home in the Wicker Woods - a magical land of trolls, gremlins, and other magical creatures that Trollie once called home, and a place that Kiff and Barry are super excited to be visiting. Once there, we almost immediately meet Trollie’s old high school rival, Humphrey and his cronies, who expositionally remind Trollie what he left behind when he moved to Table Town using his calculator watch to show him the number of years that he has been gone.

For fans of the show, this is also a veritable Where’s Waldo round of past magical creatures that we’ve seen briefly in the series - like Nick Name and Wiz Ed. Humphrey overhears that the kids are helping Trollie get back Count Eyebrows and clearly have some kind of scheme up their sleeve.

Meanwhile, Trollie and the kids go back to his childhood home and meet his mother, who has turned his bedroom into a cheap home gym. From here, we launch into a quest that leads us to multiple locations to find the plush toy, all backed by the music of a Minstrel Goose who feels like he is integral to the story. Finally, we learn that Count Eyebrows has recently (like ten minutes ago) been traded at the local peddler for a calculator watch - meaning that Humphrey is the new owner of Count Eyebrows, much to everyone’s chagrin. But there are three of them and four people on Trollie’s side - counting the goose - who makes a quick getaway so that plan is out.

Instead, they concoct a scheme to pose as a local radio station and call Humphrey and ask him equations that he would need a calculator for so he could win a Treeota truck. Wanting to win, Humphrey goes back to the peddler, but we see him come back with Count Eyebrows once again, suggesting that there is just something about this that he can’t bear to get rid of it.

Trollie overhears and has had enough - it’s time for a troll brawl. And it seems to be all based on the fact that Trollie left and Humphrey didn’t. But before any actual fighting could occur, Kiff and Barry stop them and explain that moving might be right for one person but not another. The two make up and Humphrey (despite everyone telling him not to) throws Count Eyebrows and it lands in one of the small bottomless holes that seem to permeate the Wicker Woods.

As they journey home, Kiff and Barry offer to stay with Trollie for the night in the hopes of making sure he gets some better sleep. The next morning, they kids wake up and discover that Trollie is full of energy after having the best sleep he’s had in years. No, not because the kids are there, but because his journey helped him learn that he could go home whenever he wants. Sounds like we might see more of the Wicker Woods in the future.

Big Coat

There’s some cold weather coming to Table Town, and it's time to break out the winter coats at the Chatterly household. Too bad it seems that the moths have been feasting on them in the closet. That means its time to go get new ones. While her parents originally suggested going to the Table Town mall, Kiff offers a different option - let’s go to the OK Will. These are one of a kind selections, not mass produced items that everyone can get. A great idea, so that’s where we end up.

While there, Kiff immediately falls in love with a cherry red jacket with a cherry emblem on the zipper that is just the right size. Her mom, however, opts for a more practical purchase - a large puffy coat that will actually keep her warm and is big enough for her to grow into. Not something that will fit her just for this season.

Elsewhere in the store, Martin (Kiff’s dad) is walking around for his coat and decides to try a new look - a western style coat, that leads him into a full ensemble with hat, boots, and all. Other cowpokes nearby ask Martin what his specialty is as a fellow cowpoke, immediately making Martin feel accepted. However, he scrambles for an idea and starts pulling a rope from his coat and says that the Lasso is his specialty.

Kiff’s Mom is making her try on the big puffy coat despite her affinity for the red one. Both of which we get to see her try on and clearly like the red one more. Kiff is now trying to scheme, how can she make the puffy coat look bad and the red one look like the winner but Beryl sees through all the attempts - including one that sees the coat get caught in a number of appliances at the store and destroy said appliances instead of the coat. It’s time to call in the big guns - Barry. For whatever reason he is busy diffusing a bomb, but he can leave the scene and go aid Kiff with his master of disguise kit down at the OK Will - and is recognized immediately.

However, Martin has been roped into (almost literally) helping stop a runaway tractor that is going to crash into some buildings downtown, and the news interrupts the TVs in the store to reveal what’s going on. As the cameras cut to him just standing there with a rope, the tractor comes barreling in smashes into some buildings and Martin confesses to the camera that he just thought the fringe coat looked good and wanted to try out the new look.

Beryl sees Kiff eyeing the red coat the same way and opts to buy that one after all this trouble. She’s a kid and now is the time to figure out her style and who she is.

She walks outside in the new coat and a cold breeze reveals that her mom was right the whole time, and they quickly retreat and by the puffy coat, which she puts on over the red one. I guess that’s one perk of buying at the OK Will and not the mall - those prices.

Now, to go help Martin get that tractor out of the side of a building.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+, where Season 2 will arrive on July 23rd.