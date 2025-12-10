Hank Hill Approved: King of the Hill Producer Locks Down Disney Deal

According to Deadline, Saladin Patterson has officially renewed his overall deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, securing his role as the creative force behind Hulu's hit King of the Hill revival.

What’s Happening:

Return to Arlen:

How King of the Hill has Changed:

Disney/Hulu enforced a stricter profanity policy than the original Fox run. The revival had to tone down the language and keep humor PG-13-ish to avoid a TV-MA rating.

Johnny Hardwick (Dale Gribble) passed away in 2023 before recording new episodes and was replaced by guest stars and sound-alikes for Season 14, with a permanent recast decision still pending for future seasons.

Animation shifted from traditional hand-drawn cel animation to fully digital pipeline (similar to modern Family Guy or Solar Opposites ). This was driven by cost, speed, and the near-extinction of traditional 2D studios capable of the original look.

Storylines in Season 14 tackled 2025 issues (EVs, TikTok, Gen Z, etc.) while preserving the show’s grounded, understated tone.