Photos: Epic Star Wars, Marvel and More Cosplayers Take to the Halls of L.A. Comic Con 2025
As with any fan event, you’ll always find unique and especially impressive Disney-related cosplayers throughout the halls. This year’s L.A. Comic Con, which is taking place this weekend, was no exception! Let’s take a look at some of the fun cosplay examples we saw this year.
Okay, so this is a bit of a cheat – as these aren’t cosplayers, but rather the characters themselves! At the Universal Studios Hollywood booth, Frankenstein’s Monster and his Bride were meeting attendees – advertising next year’s return of Universal Fan Fest Nights.
Moving on now to a spooky cosplay from another theme park – Disneyland – and its world-famous Haunted Mansion. We spotted the infamous Hatbox Ghost alongside a Haunted Mansion butler.
It was most definitely clobberin’ time with this very impressive costume of The Thing from The Fantastic Four.
Deadpool is a relatively simple, yet oh-so-satisfying cosplay – and this individual did it very well!
This Porg from Star Wars is very impressive, but veers a bit into the uncanny valley with the legs showing.
Freddy Fazbear from Five Nights at Freddy’s is a popular cosplay this year with the release of the film’s sequel and a haunted house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.
This impressive Venom came complete with a beverage!
Oh no! What did Doctor Doom do to H.E.R.B.I.E.?!?!?
