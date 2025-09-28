Photos: Epic Star Wars, Marvel and More Cosplayers Take to the Halls of L.A. Comic Con 2025

From a controlling Venom to very impressive full-body costumes of characters like The Thing and Freddy Fazbear – we spotted a lot of excellent cosplayers!

As with any fan event, you’ll always find unique and especially impressive Disney-related cosplayers throughout the halls. This year’s L.A. Comic Con, which is taking place this weekend, was no exception! Let’s take a look at some of the fun cosplay examples we saw this year.

Okay, so this is a bit of a cheat – as these aren’t cosplayers, but rather the characters themselves! At the Universal Studios Hollywood booth, Frankenstein’s Monster and his Bride were meeting attendees – advertising next year’s return of Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Moving on now to a spooky cosplay from another theme park – Disneyland – and its world-famous Haunted Mansion. We spotted the infamous Hatbox Ghost alongside a Haunted Mansion butler.

It was most definitely clobberin’ time with this very impressive costume of The Thing from The Fantastic Four.

Deadpool is a relatively simple, yet oh-so-satisfying cosplay – and this individual did it very well!

This Porg from Star Wars is very impressive, but veers a bit into the uncanny valley with the legs showing.

Freddy Fazbear from Five Nights at Freddy’s is a popular cosplay this year with the release of the film’s sequel and a haunted house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

This impressive Venom came complete with a beverage!

Oh no! What did Doctor Doom do to H.E.R.B.I.E.?!?!?

