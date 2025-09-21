Chat with a Marvel Legend: AI Hologram of Stan Lee to Feature at L.A. Comic Con

This development is sure to open new debate on the uses of AI

In what is likely to be a controversial move, attendees of Los Angeles Comic Con will be able to talk to an AI hologram version of Marvel legend Stan Lee – for a price…

Even though Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018, fans will be able to have a conversation with him – for the price of $15-20, depending on whether you buy tickets ahead of time.

This experience will be located within the Stan Lee Experience at L.A. Comic Con, a 1,500 ft. enclosed booth which will offer both the opportunity to take photos with the hologram or have a three-minute, one-on-one conversation with it.

The hologram technology comes from Proto Hologram, the company that recently helped launch an interactive mirror from The Conjuring in 47 malls, and Hyppereal, a company known for creating realistic avatars.

The Lee hologram may also pop up in different parts of the convention as a surprise, perhaps to introduce a top-tier panel or two.

Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios and a former Marvel executive: “We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime. Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent."

