“Phineas and Ferb” Cast Are Set for LA Comic Con
New episodes bring new con appearances!
The cast of Phineas and Ferb will be coming to Los Angeles Comic Con this fall.
What’s Happening:
- LA Comic Con tweeted out the news, revealing that Phineas and Ferb cast members Vincent Martella (“Phineas Flynn"), David Errigo Jr. (“Ferb Fletcher"), Alyson Stoner (Isabella Garcia-Shapiro) and Olivia Olson (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz) will all be attending the con this year.
- LA Comic Con runs from September 26th-28th this year and the Phineas and Ferb cast will be there for its entire duration, appearing Friday, Saturday and Sunday for autographs, photo ops and a Main Stage Panel.
- It’s a big year for Phineas and Ferb, which has finally returned with brand new episodes and plenty of accompanying hoopla, including an ice cream truck, a big Hollywood premiere, and character meet and greets at both California Adventure and EPCOT.
- You can pre-purchase tickets for LA Comic Con now, along with purchasing autographs and photo-ops for the guests who will be there.
- Other guests at LA Comic Con this time out include WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany; Doctor Who’s David Tennant, Billie Piper, and Freema Agyeman; Daredevil: Born Again’s Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, Jon Bernthal and Vincent D’Onofrio; and Scream’s David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, and Jamie Kennedy.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com