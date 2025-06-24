“Phineas and Ferb” Cast Are Set for LA Comic Con

New episodes bring new con appearances!
The cast of Phineas and Ferb will be coming to Los Angeles Comic Con this fall.

What’s Happening:

  • LA Comic Con tweeted out the news, revealing that Phineas and Ferb cast members Vincent Martella (“Phineas Flynn"), David Errigo Jr. (“Ferb Fletcher"), Alyson Stoner (Isabella Garcia-Shapiro) and Olivia Olson (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz) will all be attending the con this year.
  • LA Comic Con runs from September 26th-28th this year and the Phineas and Ferb cast will be there for its entire duration, appearing Friday, Saturday and Sunday for autographs, photo ops and a Main Stage Panel.

