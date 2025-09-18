Universal Studios Hollywood Previews Epic Upcoming Events and Attractions with a Panel at L.A. Comic Con
Go inside Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Fan Fest Nights and Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift during Universal Studios Hollywood's panel at L.A. Comic Con.
Universal Studios Hollywood is coming to Los Angeles Comic Con to discuss two of their most popular events and an exciting upcoming attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a panel taking place at L.A. Comic Con – L.A.’s largest pop culture event – next week.
- Taking place from September 26-28th, L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' ultimate destination for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, and pop culture!
- In the panel, join theme park visionaries for an insider's look at some of Universal Studios Hollywood's premier after-hours special events and the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster opening next year.
- First, Halloween Horror Nights executive producer John Murdy will take you behind the screams of this year’s terrifying event.
- Another exciting after-hours event debuted this year, Universal Fan Fest Nights, and executive producer Stephen Siercks will showcase the excitement behind the all-new separately ticketed event celebrating the exhilarating world of fandom through immersive and interactive in-world experiences.
- Finally, Jon Corfino, Vice President, Universal Creative and Abbye Finnan, Sr. Show Producer will put you in the driver’s seat for a preview of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.
- “Universal Studios Hollywood: Go Behind the Screams, Step into the Fandoms, and Buckle Up with Theme Park Creators" takes place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 27th, 2025.
- The panel is moderated by Todd Martens of the LA Times and can be found in Room 304ABC.
More Fun at L.A. Comic Con:
- During L.A. Comic Con, attendees can meet with the cast of a number of popular Disney-related series, including:
- You can find out more information and purchase tickets to the event at comicconla.com.
