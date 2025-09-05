Videos / Photos: Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Welcomes "Terrifier," "Fallout," More to Universal Studios Hollywood

"Five Nights at Freddy's" also makes for a very fun haunted house.

Last night in Universal City, California, Universal Studios Hollywood hosted the opening night celebration for the 2025 iteration of its annual Halloween Horror Nights haunt event for the Halloween season. Laughing Place was invited to cover the evening as media, and below are my videos and photos from the always-enjoyable experience.

First up was the Opening Scaremony starring Art the Clown, though we missed the first performance due to being tied up at security. Thankfully, Universal has started the practice of scheduling this memorable moment for multiple times per night.

Watch Halloween Horror Nights Opening Scaremony 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Haunted Houses

Below you will find my highlight videos cutting together all the absolute best scenes and scares from this year’s eight haunted houses, plus the Blumhouse-themed Terror Tram walkthrough experience. Presented in my ranked order from favorite to least favorite, there’s Five Nights at Freddy’s, WWE: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks, Fallout, Jason Universe, Terrifier, Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America, Scarecrow - Music by Slash, Poltergeist, and Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse.

Watch Five Nights at Freddy's HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Studios Hollywood:

Watch WWE: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Hollywood:

Watch Fallout HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Studios Hollywood:

Watch Jason Universe HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Studios Hollywood:

Watch Terrifier HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Studios Hollywood:

Watch Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Hollywood:

Watch Scarecrow - Music by Slash HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Studios Hollywood:

Watch Poltergeist HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Studios Hollywood:

Watch Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse HIGHLIGHTS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Universal Studios Hollywood:

Scare Zones

The first scare zone you’ll encounter upon entering into Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 is Chainsaw Klownz.

Near the upcoming Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster (which is nearing completion) you’ll find Murder of Crowz.

Then by the entrance to the Studio Tour / Terror Tram, the Hell Bullyz will be out to get you.

At the exit to the Monstruos haunted house stands Noche de Brujas, which features more Latin American legends.

Universal Plaza has been transformed into a celebration of Dia de Los Muertos, complete with photo ops, roaming stilt-walker characters, and food and beverage stands.

A 4D show entitled Chainsaw Man: The Chaos has been imported from Universal Studios Japan for Halloween Horror Nights this year, although this version doesn’t actually employ 3D effects that require glasses. Still, it was pretty interesting to get a taste of how Asian theme parks celebrate the spooky season. Returning from the previous couple of years is also The Purge Dangerous Waters in the WaterWorld arena.

As far as themed restaurant overlays go, you’ll find eateries inspired by the Fallout franchise, Jason, Five Nights at Freddy’s (without working animatronics like they have at Universal Orlando, sadly), Terrifier, Slash (the Guns N’ Roses guitarist who also provides the soundtrack for this year’s Scarecrow house), and Chucky.

We briefly checked out some of the merchandise before the evening wrapped up as well, and as you might guess you can find all manner of souvenirs tied into the properties represented at this year’s event.

As tends to be the case every year, we had a really fun time exploring Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event runs on select nights from now through Sunday, November 2nd. Additional information can be found at Universal’s official website.