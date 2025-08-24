Chainsaw Man Joins Universal Studios Hollywood's Spine-Tingling Halloween Horror Nights Lineup
You can catch "Chainsaw Man: The Chaos" at the DreamWorks Theater during the event.
A little bit of Japan is making its way to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood this year with the announcement of Chainsaw Man: The Chaos.
What’s Happening:
- Straight from Universal Studios Japan, Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood will welcome Chainsaw Man: The Chaos to the DreamWorks Theater.
- Denji, Aki, Power, Kobeni, and others from the popular Chainsaw Man anime have arrived to battle the Halloween Horror Nights Devil who commands an army of zombies!
- Featuring blood that splatters before your eyes and the sinister breath of devils brought to life, you will lose yourself in all the excitement from the one-of-a-kind world of "Chainsaw Man."
- The same show will also be playing at Universal Studios Japan during its Halloween Horror Nights event, from September 5th–November 3rd, 2025.
- This year’s event will see the return of Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and The Purge: Dangerous Waters, in addition to a slew of haunted houses – both original and IP-based – including:
- At a recent media event, we had the chance to preview some of the food and merchandise for the event, as well as taking a tour of one of the scare zones.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place from September 4th through November 2nd, 2025.
- Follow our Halloween Horror Nights tag for all of the news and reveals coming out of this year’s event at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
