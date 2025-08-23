Nightmarish Collectibles and Eerie Edibles: Previewing the Food & Merchandise for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Get an in-depth preview of the many merchandise, food and beverage items coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Earlier this week, we got a chance to preview the nightmares coming to Universal Studios Hollywood this year for Halloween Horror Nights – including a look at the Noche de Brujas scare zone. Now, we’re checking out some of the unique merchandise and food & beverage items that will be available during the event.

Horror Nights Merchandise

We’ll begin with a look at some of this year’s event merchandise, much of which has already been previewed and is even available to purchase.

The previously revealed limited-edition acrylic sign has been completed with the reveal of all this year’s haunted houses, and features Jason, Teriffier, Freddy Fazbear, The Wyatt Sicks and The Ghoul.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s haunted house inspires a killer assortment of collectibles, premium apparel and accessories including a bomber jacket, snapback hat, plush character headband and more, all pulsing with retro flair and eerie nods to the legendary Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

This wonderful headband features the iconic characters from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, who if you turn around, reveal a more sinister side.

The characters also feature in a fun mystery pin set.

I can’t imagine that a pizza-scented candle will smell THAT good…

The terrifying icons of Blumhouse once again feature as part of the Terror Tram this year, and you can get them on a souvenir glass cup.

Born from the twisted world of Terrifier, an all-new merch collection based on the highly anticipated haunted house includes a festive holiday sweater, a scream-worthy Art the Clown popcorn bucket, sinister shot glasses, terrifying headwear, and more.

The Fallout-inspired collection brings post-apocalyptic flair to your everyday essentials featuring accessories built for survival and apparel straight out of Vault-Tec. From a water bottle bag to a collectible figure, these limited-edition items are perfect for fans ready to embrace the retro-futuristic chaos of the Wasteland.

Channel the chilling legacy and step into the Jason Universe with exclusive merch that horror fans and summer campers alike will kill to take home. Show your love for the slasher icon with hockey jerseys, t-shirts, pins and more with the collection that screams vintage terror.

Rebellion meets style with the merchandise collection inspired by the WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks haunted house. This edgy lineup of products features a statement-making fanny pack, a sickening hat, and collectible pins that channel the chaotic energy of the group.

The legendary Slash is continuing his years-long partnership with Halloween Horror Nights by providing music for an all-new haunted house this year, and that music is available in vinyl form at the event!

Fan-favorite original character HamiKuma from Universal Studios Japan will debut via a new merchandise collection at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, giving fans the chance to celebrate the adorably terrifying bear for the first time in the U.S.

Horror Nights Food & Beverage

Of course, you’ll also find plenty of unique food and beverage items throughout the park for Halloween Horror Nights, much of which is themed to the various houses. Let’s take a look at some of what guests can enjoy, franchise by franchise.

Terrifier:

Sunflower Glasses

Art’s Delight – vodka, lemonade, vanilla syrup and lemon juice with a black sugar rim, whipped cream and a strawberry drizzled marshmallow

Art’s Bloody Masterpiece Donut

Fallout:

Roasted Stingwing

Iguana on a Stick

Loaded Cram Fries

Roasted Radroach Legs

Yum Yum Deviled Eggs – coconut panna cotta filled with pineapple bits, with a mango topping and tajin

Vault Dwellers Wedding Cake

Rad Away Bag

Quantum Fizz (non-alcoholic)

Sunset Sasparilla (non-alcholic)

The Nuclear Blast (cocktail)

Scarecrow: Music by Slash

Thai Curry Tacos

Slash’s Hat Cake

Slash’s Snake Pit (non-alcoholic)

The Danse of the Dead (cocktail)

Beautiful Dangerous (cocktail)

Five Nights at Freddy’s:

Freddy Fazbear Cheese Pizza

Freddy Fazbear Pepperoni Pizza

Cupcake

Jason Universe:

Crystal Lake Campfire Dog

Pamela’s Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

Camp Creamy Gouda Fondue

Mommy’s Special Margarita (cocktail)

Pam’s Punch (cocktail)

Dia de los Muertos:

Tostito’s Salsa Verde: The Walking Taco

Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce

Dia de los Muertos Concha

Grim Reaper’s Reviver (non-alcoholic)

La Singuanaba Gin Mule (cocktail)

The Drowned Bride (cocktail)

Muerte Mango Michelada (cocktail)

Pepino Margarita (cocktail)

Don Julio Margarita (cocktail)

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita (cocktail)

La Muelona Margarita (cocktail)

The Rest:

HHN Coca-Cola Freestyle Cup

Hello Kitty Chucky Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

Hello Kitty Chucky Popcorn Bucket

HamiKuma Popcorn Bucket

The Charles Lee Ray (cocktail)

Playtime’s Over (cocktail)

Friend Till The End (cocktail)

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights at Universal Studios Hollywood starting on September 4th and running through November 2nd.