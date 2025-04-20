Assorted Buffoonery: What's Behind Mouse Number 2?

When Disney’s MGM Studios first opened, it was at the beginning of Orlando’s quest to become an East Coast Los Angeles. With Universal Studios set to open soon after, both parks touted soundstages and live film/TV production as part of their charm. Not only can you experience the wonders of theme parks, but also witness live filming of your favorite shows and movies. What a treat!

Quickly, Orlando seceded from their East-LA plan and now the soundstages at both parks have either been demolished or sit mostly dormant. (Unless it’s Halloween Horror Nights, as those girls love to use a big empty space.) For Disney MGM Studios, most remember the Golden Girls House, the Backlot Tour, and the Mickey Mouse Club reboot staking claim within the park…but do you remember what’s behind door number 2?

In 1990, a reboot of the then shuttered Let’s Make A Deal filmed from Disney MGM Studios, hosted by Bob Hilton, trying to bring back the classic game show to a new audience. Hilton originated the reboot as host, but after less-than-stellar reviews, gave the job up to OG Monty Hall.

The reboot is exactly what you’d expect: a Let’s Make A Deal filled with Zonks, prizes, and ridiculous costumes, but with a certain 1990s flair. (The fonts! The colors!) However, since it was filmed on Disney property, of course the entire character troupe was on the scene to welcome their new tenant. There’s something charming about Walt Disney World’s production age, yet a simultaneous disappointment that its time in the sun is over. At the very least, we have the mental image of Pluto in front of a Let’s Make A Deal curtain to soothe our wounds.

Want more assorted buffoonery? Head here.