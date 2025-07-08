Disney Fine Art Adds Artist Known For Vintage Mid-Century Aesthetics to Their Family

She is also known for character design work and art, and may already be familiar to fans of the former Wonderground Gallery

Disney Fine Art has announced a new artist joining their illustrious (no pun intended) family of artists, with Liana Hee joining the group of artists making Disney-based art.

What’s Happening:

Disney Fine Art is welcoming artist Liana Hee to their family of artists, showcasing a number of her Disney-orientated pieces in their collection.

Lee previously worked in character design and toy design, mobile games, and animation for Nickelodeon, Disney, Random House, and Amazon Publishing.

Hee’s artistic style is a blend of whimsy, elegance, and vibrant colors drawn from the inspiring vintage aesthetics and mid-century art & design. She is also inspired by her everyday life and her travels.

Her illustrations are featured in children’s books, and her paintings are collected around the world. She even has full collections of Tiki-inspired illustrations and a full collection of Mermaids as well. You can see much of her non-Disney work over at her official website.

While she does have a lot of clients, including Bath & Body Works, Target/Heartwork, and McFarlane Entertainment, she is no stranger to Disney art, having previously worked with not only Disney Fine Art, but Yellow Shoes Creative Group, and the terribly-missed-by-Disney-art-fans Wonderground Gallery.

Based on her official website, she will also be appearing during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in 2026, though specific dates have not been announced at this time.

You can see some of her pieces available on Disney Store below, and see more of her collection over at Disney Fine Art.

The Little Mermaid “Part of that World" Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Liana Hee - Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “Evil Queen" Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Liana Hee - Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store