Celebrate the Artistry of Live-Action "Moana" In New Behind-The-Scenes Video
Plus, Dwayne Johnson!
The new live-action Moana is coming later this year, and just after the first full trailer was released, we're getting a closer look at how authentic this film will be.
What's Happening:
- A new video is taking us behind the scenes of the the upcoming live-action adaptation of the smash-hit 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.
- In the new vid, we get to see the artistry of Moana come to life through costuming and designs in the movie, along with what it means for a lot of the crew to be involved in the film.
- Dwayne Johnson, who appears in the film as Maui, also shares how important this movie is to showcase Polynesian culture, especially since so many love the animated original.
- Check it all out in the new video below.
- This new video comes literal hours after the first full trailer for the new live-action adaptation was released.
- As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
- The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
- Moana opens July 10, 2026.
- If you can't wait for the new live-action film, you can catch the animated original, Moana, streaming now on Disney+.
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