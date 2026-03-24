Celebrate the Artistry of Live-Action "Moana" In New Behind-The-Scenes Video

The new live-action Moana is coming later this year, and just after the first full trailer was released, we're getting a closer look at how authentic this film will be.

What's Happening:

A new video is taking us behind the scenes of the the upcoming live-action adaptation of the smash-hit 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.

In the new vid, we get to see the artistry of Moana come to life through costuming and designs in the movie, along with what it means for a lot of the crew to be involved in the film.

Dwayne Johnson, who appears in the film as Maui, also shares how important this movie is to showcase Polynesian culture, especially since so many love the animated original.

Check it all out in the new video below.

This new video comes literal hours after the first full trailer for the new live-action adaptation was released.

As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.

Moana opens July 10, 2026.

If you can't wait for the new live-action film, you can catch the animated original, Moana, streaming now on Disney+.