"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Kate Hudson, Vincent D’Onofrio, and More to Appear Week of April 20th

Plus, Quinta Brunson, Jason Ritter, Donnie Wahlberg, Kelli O'Hara, Bear Grylls, Nikki Glasser, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 20th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 20-24:

Monday, April 20 Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again) Bear Grylls (Running Wild with Bear Grylls) The hosts open up The Inbox

Tuesday, April 21 Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Jason Ritter (Matlock) Another edition of The Inbox

Wednesday, April 22 Nikki Glaser (Good Girl) Donnie Wahlberg (Boston Blue) Hosts read viewer messages from The Inbox

Thursday, April 23 Kate Hudson (Running Point) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Performance by A Great Big World

Friday, April 24 Nia Long (Michael) Kelli O’Hara (Fallen Angels) Performance by Jordan Mcknight (Contortionist)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.