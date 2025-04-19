"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria and More to Appear Week of April 21st

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 21st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th:

Monday, April 21 Eva Longoria Annaleigh Ashford

Tuesday, April 22 Diego Luna ( Andor ) Minka Kelly

Wednesday, April 23 Ricky Gervais Lisa Vanderpump ( Vanderpump Villa

Thursday, April 24 Michael Urie Edi Patterson ( The Righteous Gemstones ) Shopping Day at Live with Steve Patterson

Friday, April 25 Oprah Winfrey ( The Oprah Podcast ) Chef Eric Ripert



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.