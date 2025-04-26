"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Florence Pugh, Jonathan Groff, and More to Appear Week of April 28th
Da'vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Wilmer Valderrama, Deborah Roberts and others join this week's show.
Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 28th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.
- Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.
Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:
- Monday, April 28
- Jonathan Groff (Just in Time)
- Deborah Roberts (Latest happening at 20/20)
- Kaleb Wyse (Gardening tips)
- Tuesday, April 29
- Stanley Tucci
- Ed Helms
- Performance by Samara Joy
- Wednesday, April 30
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Da’vine Joy Randolph (Shadow Force)
- Performance by John Morgan
- Thursday, May 1
- Wilmer Valderrama
- Chef Jamie Oliver
- Shopping Day at Live!
- Friday, May 2
- Florence Pugh (Thunderbolts*)
- Adam Devine (The Righteous Gemstones)
- Yumna Jawad (“Feel Good Foodie")
Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.