"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Florence Pugh, Jonathan Groff, and More to Appear Week of April 28th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 28th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:

Monday, April 28 Jonathan Groff ( Just in Time ) Deborah Roberts (Latest happening at 20/20 ) Kaleb Wyse (Gardening tips)

Tuesday, April 29 Stanley Tucci Ed Helms Performance by Samara Joy

Wednesday, April 30 Jeffrey Dean Morgan Da’vine Joy Randolph ( Shadow Force ) Performance by John Morgan

Thursday, May 1 Wilmer Valderrama Chef Jamie Oliver Shopping Day at Live !

Friday, May 2 Florence Pugh ( Thunderbolts* ) Adam Devine ( The Righteous Gemstones ) Yumna Jawad (“Feel Good Foodie")



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.