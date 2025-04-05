"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" and More to Appear Week of April 7th

Walton Goggins, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bryce Dallas Howard and others also join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 7th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th:

Monday, April 7 Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid’s Tale ) Jay Shetty

Tuesday, April 8 Bradley Whitford ( The Handmaid’s Tale ) Walton Goggins ( The White Lotus )

Wednesday, April 9 Tracee Ellis Ross ( Black Mirror ) Yvonne Strahovski ( The Handmaid’s Tale )

Thursday, April 10 Matthew Rhys “Shopping Day at Live" with Monica Mangin Chrissy Metz

Friday, April 11 Bryce Dallas Howard ( Pets ) Hailee Steinfeld



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.