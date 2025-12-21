"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Alfre Woodard, Ryan Reynolds, and More to Appear Week of December 22nd

Plus, John Stamos, Sarah Pulson, Jerry O'Connell, Train, and the Radio City Rockettes also join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of December 22nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of December 22-26:

Monday, December 22 Alfre Woodard (The Last Frontier) Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Coaches Performance by Kaleo

Tuesday, December 23 Jerry O’Connell Shannon Doherty (Last-minute DIY gift ideas) Performance by Chris Young

Wednesday, December 24 It’s “Live”’s Holiday House Party! John Stamos (Palm Royale) Performance by Radio City Rockettes Steve Patterson Performance by Train

Thursday, December 25 Live looks back at their “Miracle on 67th Street” holiday show with Mary J. Blige, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and Rob Thomas!

Friday, December 26 Ryan Reynolds Sarah Paulson Dr. Doris Day (Winter skin tips)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.