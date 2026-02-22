"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Courteney Cox, MrBeast, and More to Appear Week of February 23rd

Plus, Sterling K. Brown, LeAnn Rimes, Neve Campbell, Chloe Kim, Nate Bargatze, Taylor Tomlinson, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of February 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of February 23-27:

Monday, February 23 Lisa Rinna Jimmy Donaldson aka “MrBeast” (Beast Games) Ryan Serhant (Tips on buying and selling)

Tuesday, February 24 Neve Campbell (Scream 7) Jeff Probst (Survivor 50) Chloe Kim

Wednesday, February 25 Nate Bargatze (The Greatest Average American) Taylor Tomlinson The Inbox

Thursday, February 26 Sterling K. Brown (Paradise) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin and Jim Kwik (Brain-boosting games)

Friday, February 27 - The Love Show Courteney Cox (Scream 7) LeAnn Rimes (9-1-1 Nashville)



