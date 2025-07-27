"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Pamela Anderson, Lindsay Lohan and More to Appear Week of July 28th

The show also welcomes Jamie Lee Curtis, Christine Baranski, Taye Diggs, and more!

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 28th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 28-August 1:

Monday, July 28 Lindsay Lohan ( Freakier Friday ) Paul Walter Hauser ( The Fantastic Four: First Steps )

Tuesday, July 29 Jamie Lee Curtis ( Freakier Friday ) Sofia Carson ( My Oxford Year )

Wednesday, July 30 Christine Baranski ( The Gilded Age ) Mamie Gummer ( We Were Liars )

Thursday, July 31 Taye Diggs ( Moulin Rouge ) Shopping Day with Monica Mangin Performance by The Doobie Brothers

Friday, August 1 Pamela Anderson ( The Naked Gun ) Sizzle in the City Cooking Series: Toni Chapman



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.