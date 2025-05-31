"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Zoe Saldaña, Tyler Perry and More to Appear Week of June 2nd

"Live" also welcomes the casts of "The White Lotus," "Ginny & Georgia" and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 2nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 2nd-6th:

Monday, June 2 Jodie Comer ( 28 Years Later ) Winner of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee The hosts open up The Inbox!

Tuesday, June 3 Tyler Perry ( Straw ) Brianne Howey ( Ginny & Georgia ) Kelly and Mark open up The Inbox to read audience messages

Wednesday, June 4 Zoe Saldaña ( Elio ) Natasha Rothwell ( The White Lotus ) Performance by Grace Potter

Thursday, June 5 Leslie Bibb ( The White Lotus ) Shopping Day at Live with Steve Patterson Antonia Gentry ( Ginny & Georgia )

Friday, June 6 Patrick Schwarzenegger ( The White Lotus ) Steve Guttenberg ( Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story ) Sizzle In The City: Hottest Summer Dishes



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.