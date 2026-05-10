"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Geena Davis, John Leguizamo, and More to Appear Week of May 11th

Plus, Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez, Lamorne Morris, Alfonso Ribeiro, Nick Lachey, Lisa Ann Walter, the winner and runner-up of "American Idol," and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 11th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 11-15:

Monday, May 11 Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) Performance by John Ford Coley Live’s “Cooking School” series: Barbara Costello (How to prepare the perfect egg)

Tuesday, May 12 John Leguizamo (Dear Killer Nannies) Lamorne Morris (Spider-Noir) “Cooking School” series: Matt Groark (How to make the perfect barbecue sauce)

Wednesday, May 13 Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Home Videos) Performance by the winner of American Idol “Cooking School” series: Yumna Jawad (How to make a simple vinaigrette)

Thursday, May 14 Geena Davis (The Boroughs) Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary) “Shopping Day at Live” with Shannon Doherty “Cooking School” series: Viewer tips in “The Inbox”

Friday, May 15 - “I Love Mom” show! Nick Lachey (Perfect Match) Performance by the runner-up of American Idol “Cooking School” series: Melba Wilson



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.