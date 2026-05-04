"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Paul Bettany, Jamie Lynn Sigler, and More to Appear Week of May 4th

The show also welcomes Anthony Anderson, Kevin McKidd, Jerry O'Connell, Taylor Ortega, Jay Pharoah, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 4th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 4-8:

Monday, May 4 Jamie Lynn Sigler Jay Pharoah (The Quiz with Balls) Hosts open up the “I Love Mom” Inbox!

Tuesday, May 5 Anthony Anderson Paul Bettany (Amadeus) “I Love Mom” Inbox!

Wednesday, May 6 Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) Taylor Ortega (Big Mistakes) Hosts read messages from the “I Love Mom” Inbox!

Thursday, May 7 Kristen Kish (Top Chef) Jaafar Jackson (Michael) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin.

Friday, May 8 - “I Love Mom” show! Jerry O’Connell stops by with his mom Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House) Steve Patterson hits the streets, Mother’s Day style Final “I Love Mom” Inbox!



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.