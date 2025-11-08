"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Elle Fanning, Matthew Broderick and More to Appear Week of November 10th

The show welcomes the Jonas Brothers, Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter and more, plus live performances by Goldie Boutiller, Train, and Sarah McLachlan.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 10th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 10-14:

Monday, November 10 Jonas Brothers (A Very Jonas Christmas Movie) Ali Larter Performance by Goldie Boutilier

Tuesday, November 11 Elle Fanning Eva LaRue

Wednesday, November 12 Matthew Broderick Jen Affleck (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) Salt Hank (National French Dip Day)

Thursday, November 13 Billy Bob Thornton Olivia Holt Performance by Train

Friday, November 14 Layla Taylor (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) “Shopping Day at Live” with Monica Mangin Performance Sarah McLachlan



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.