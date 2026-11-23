The show also welcomes Nate Bargatze, Hayley Atwell, Caitriona Balfe, Donnie Whalberg, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 23rd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 23-27:

Monday, November 23 Rosamund Pike (Inter Alia) Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt) Thanksgiving cooking recipe with Suzy Karadsheh

Tuesday, November 24 Tracy Morgan (The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins) Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Doomsday) Thanksgiving cooking recipe with Carleigh Bodrug.

Wednesday, November 25 Nate Bargatze (Good for Nathan) Shopping Day at Live with Shannon Doherty Shereen Pavlides (Thanksgiving cooking tips)

Thursday, November 26 Caitriona Balfe Leo Woodall Recognizing skincare myths

Friday, November 27 Nikki Glaser Donnie Wahlberg The Hosts open up The Inbox



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



