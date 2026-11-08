"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Jon Favreau, David Muir, and More to Appear Week of November 9th

Plus, Cynthia Nixon, Kathryn Hahn, Owen Wilson, Chris O'Donnell, Walker Scobell, and others also join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 9-13:

Monday, November 9 David Muir (World News Tonight) Monica Mangin (Deals to get a jump on Black Friday) Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) Less is More Week with Barbara Costello

Tuesday, November 10 Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville) Andie MacDowell (Guarding Stars) Less is More Week with Lora McLaughlin Peterson MONICA MANGIN (Deals to get a jump on Black Friday)

Wednesday, November 11 Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age) Monica Mangin (Deals to get a jump on Black Friday) Sam Nivola (Phony) Less is More Week with Dayna Isom Johnson

Thursday, November 12 Owen Wilson (Stick) Jessica Capshaw (9-1-1: Nashville) Monica Mangin (Deals to get a jump on Black Friday) Less is More Week with Jean Chatzsky

Friday, November 13 Kathryn Hahn (Madden) Monica Mangin (Deals to get a jump on Black Friday) Jon Favreau (Disney’s Oswald) Less is More Week



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



