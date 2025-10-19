"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Renner and More to Appear Week of October 20th

The show also welcomes Allison Williams, Tessa Thompson, Jackie Tohn, Deborah Roberts and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 20th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 20-24:

Monday, October 20 Chandra Wilson ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Dr. Doris Day (Tips on getting your skin ready for winter)

Tuesday, October 21 Tessa Thompson ( Hedda ) Jackie Tohn ( Nobody Wants This ) Performance by Chris Young

Wednesday, October 22 Allison Williams ( Regretting You ) Jessica Capshaw ( 9-1-1: Nashville )

Thursday, October 23 Jeremy Allen White ( Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ) Shopping Day at “ Live " with Monica Mangin

Friday, October 24 Jeremy Renner ( Mayor of Kingstown ) Deborah Roberts



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.