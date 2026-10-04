"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Chris Rock, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of October 5th

Plus, John Goodman, Bill Burr, Wynonna Judd, Josh Brolin, Billie Lourd, Heather Gay, Hood Lee, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 5th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 5-9:

Monday, October 5 Chris Rock (Misty Green) Heather Gay (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) Jean Chatzky (Tips on planning for retirement)

Tuesday, October 6 John Goodman (Digger) Bill Burr (The Social Reckoning) The hosts open up The Inbox

Wednesday, October 7 Noah Centineo (Street Fighter) Billie Lourd (American Horror Story) Performance by Lauren Alaina

Thursday, October 8 Allison Janney (The Diplomat) Performance by Wynonna Judd Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin

Friday, October 9 Josh Brolin (Whalefall) Hoon Lee (East of Eden) Steve Patterson hits the street to showcase the fall season



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



