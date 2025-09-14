"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Andy Cohen, Marlon Wayans and More to Appear Week of September 15th

The show also welcomes Lily Singh, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy; plus it's Raise the Woof week with tips about caring for dogs.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 15th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 15-19:

Monday, September 15 Andy Cohen (Sirius XM shows) Lily Singh ( Doin’ It ) Raise the Woof week: Dr. Lisa Lippman (Common dog questions)

Tuesday, September 16 Marlon Wayans ( Him ) Lily James ( Swiped ) Raise the Woof week: Andrea Arden (Top 5 training tips for dogs)

Wednesday, September 17 Eva Longoria ( Necaxa ) Raise the Woof week: Dr. Will Draper (Doggie Do’s and Don’ts) Performance by Niko Moon

Thursday, September 18 Eugene Levy ( The Reluctant Traveler ) Michael Chiklis ( The Senior ) Shopping Day at Live Raise the Woof week Rocky Kanaka (Reasons to adopt, not shop)

Friday, September 19 Ethan Hawke ( The Lowdown ) Raise the Woof week: Victoria Schaffer (Doggie makeover) Hosts get their flu shots Performance by Sarah McLachlan



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.