"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Blair Underwood, Angela Bassett, and More to Appear Week of September 21-25

The show also welcomes Jessica Lange, Jeff Probst, Gabourey Sidibe, H.E.R., Jon Hamm, Dolph Lundgren, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 21st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 21-25:

Monday, September 21 Blair Underwood (Doc) Jeff Probst (Survivor) Fall For Your Skin week begins Performance by Ashley Cooke

Tuesday, September 22 Jessica Lange (American Horror Story) Dolph Lundgren Fall For Your Skin week continues

Wednesday, September 23 Chelsea Handler (High and Mighty Tour)

Fall For Your Skin week continues Performance by Drew Baldridge

Thursday, September 24 Jon Hamm (American Hostage) Gabourey Sidibe (American Horror Story) Shopping Day at “Live” with Monica Mangin Fall For Your Skin week continues

Friday, September 25 Angela Bassett (American Horror Story) H.E.R. (Forgotten Island) Fall For Your Skin week concludes



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



