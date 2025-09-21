"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Mariah Carey, Jimmy Fallon and More to Appear Week of September 22nd

Plus Jane Lynch, Jane Krakowski, Rachel Scott, Ginger Zee, and others also join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 22nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 22-26:

Monday, September 22 Jane Lynch ( Celebrity Weakest Link ) Ginger Zee ( Good Morning America ) Eitan Bernath (Fall recipe for Rosh Hashanah)

Tuesday, September 23 Jane Krakowski ( Oh Mary! ) Shannon Doherty (Fall homemade crafts) The hosts open The Inbox!

Wednesday, September 24 Mel Owens ( The Golden Bachelor ) Brian Kelly (“The Points Guy;" Tips on fall travel)

Thursday, September 25 Mariah Carey ( Here For It All ) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Kaleb Wyse (Fall gardening tips)

Friday, September 26 Jimmy Fallon ( On Brand with Jimmy Fallon ) Rachel Scott ( What You Need to Know ) Dr. Jeanine Downie (Fall refresh makeover)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.