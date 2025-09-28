"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Lionel Richie, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More to Appear Week of September 29th

Plus Tim Allen, Glen Powell, Paige DeSorbo, Charlie Hunnam and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 29th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3:

Monday, September 29 Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears ) Amy Nofziger (How to avoid phone and message scams) The Hosts open up “The Inbox"

Tuesday, September 30 Lionel Richie ( Truly ; American Idol judge) Charlie Hunnam ( Monster: The Ed Gein Story )

Wednesday, October 1 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Grace Van Patten ( The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ) Kelly and Mark open up “The Inbox"

Thursday, October 2 Glen Powell ( Chad Powers ) Paige DeSorbo ( Giggly Squad ) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin.

Friday, October 3 Tony Shalhoub ( Tony Shalhoub: Breaking Bread ) Dr. Gail Saltz (Health denial) The hosts read viewer messages from “The Inbox"



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.