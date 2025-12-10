Marvel and Magic: The Gathering Share Sneak Peek at Upcoming Set as Part of Multi-Year Collab

Sure we'll play, but really it just means more cards to collect

Magic: The Gathering is sharing more of the cards that will be part of the upcoming set in the next part of a team up with Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Marvel and Magic: The Gathering announced Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, the next set in a multi-year team-up.

Previously, some artwork from that set was revealed, featuring favorite Super Heroes, Villains, and even some deep cuts from the Marvel Universe.

The Marvel sets celebrate these stories through the lens and gameplay of Magic and are sharing a sneak preview of a prologue for this set - preparing for the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Avengers, and more to arrive in Magic.

Super-Soldiers, Super-speedy mutants, Gamma-infused scientists and more are all included. Additionally, many of Marvel's famous evildoers are making their Magic debut, including the king of Latveria himself, Doctor Doom.

Multiple Commander decks as part of this set are being released, so fans can jump straight into Magic's most popular format with some of Marvel's most famous characters. Magic is showing off the face commander for one of these decks. Or rather, face commanders, as any member of Marvel's First Family can helm The Fantastic Four Commander deck.

Part of bringing the Marvel Universe into Magic means capturing the look and feel of Marvel Comics on our cards. You'll see the return of classic comic cards, borderless source material cards, and borderless panel cards on some of the flashiest cards from this set. Our team is partial to the classic comic cards—or maybe that's just the Merfolk fans talking.

There will also be new Booster Fun treatments that will be revealed in the future, as Magic will revealed more from this collaboration in the coming months.

You can also head over to the official Magic site for more Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes content.

No specific release date has been announced as of press time.

Trading Them Cards:

This collaboration is only the latest in a line of card games that are rounding up fans of all arms of the Disney Company.

Star Wars has their own Unlimited card game, but the big one one the radar for Disney fans right now is Disney Lorcana.

That game officially launched in August 2023 (first in hobby stores, and more widely available by September 2023), turning players into “Illumineers” who wield magical ink to summon “glimmers”, which are cards representing Disney characters (some familiar, some re-imagined), and use them to quest, battle, and collect lore.

That game is so popular that it will soon be featured in a special activation at EPCOT at Walt Disney World as part of the 2026 International Festival of the Arts.