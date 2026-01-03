It's Major Monogram's Turn to Sing His Version of the "Phineas and Ferb" Theme in Latest "Theme Song Takeover"
Not that he WANTED to sing the new song, but you know who was involved.
A new Theme Song Takeover has arrived on Disney Channel, this time with multiple theme songs (briefly!) before Major Monogram takes over the theme of Phineas and Ferb!
What’s Happening:
- In the latest Theme Song Takeover on Disney Channel, Doof is at it again with another -inator, this time the Theme Song Takeover-inator!
- He’s running rampant through the Tri-State area with it, as citizens start talking about their day to the tunes of familiar theme songs, like Hamster and Gretel, DuckTales, and even Kiff!
- As Major Monogram is dispatching Perry the Platypus/Agent P into action to stop Dr. Doofenschmirtz, he too gets hit with the Theme Song Takeover-inator, and starts helping Perry through his mission to the tune of their very own theme song, that of Phineas & Ferb!
- Now, it’s up to the tune to get Perry through the mission and save the tri-state area! Check out the full new short below!
- Phineas and Ferb returned earlier this year for a fifth season after a decade since we last saw the hit series. The new season follows the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State Area.
- Theme Song Takeover is a fun interstitial series that mixes up the theme songs of popular Disney Channel animated series, and centers them around a different character in the show. They have featured entries from not only Phineas and Ferb, but also The Proud Family, Big City Greens, Amphibia, Kiff, The Ghost and Molly McGee, and StuGo among others.
- For some fans, the Theme Song Takeovers are so catchy that they might play in their head each time they watch the actual programming - looking at you “Bill Green’s Farming Show."
- For more Theme Song Takeover, be sure to check out our archive.
