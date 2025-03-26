Make Way for Experiment 624! Angel RealFX Puppet Comes to Disney Store

Cute, cuddly, and chaotic! The new toy joins her pal Stitch and will surely be a popular gift for 2025.

If you’re looking to add a cute troublemaker to your home Stitch’s friend Angel (aka Experiment 624) is happy to apply for the role! Brand new at is Disney Store is the Angel RealFX Puppet featuring incredible movement, reaction, and sound effects.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Just like Stitch, Angel has a variety of distinct features that bring her to life, including a repertoire of language, realistic movements and touch sensors that have been designed to elicit fun and endearing reactions.

Look At That Face:

With over 100 sound and action combinations, Angel will speak (Tantalog), sing, purr and growl.

She also has blinking and squinting eyes, a moving mouth, a turning head, adorable floppy ears, and even nose, head and tongue touch sensors.

At nearly 18-inches tall, Angel is very much as you would imagine her in real life!

Play or Display:

Disney Angel Puppetronic combines puppetry with animatronics to create Puppetronics! She’s a super soft and cuddly character with electronically assisted hand-controlled actions!

When you’re not showing her off to your friends you can tuck her away in the cool 'alien capsule' inspired window display case and 1st Edition certificate confirming you are a first owner of Disney's first drop of RealFX Angel!

It’s Legit:

RealFX products are crafted by WOW! Stuff under license by Disney.

Angle is part of the RealFX range that includes the RealFX Disney Stitch Puppetronic which is also available at Disney Store.

Angel Real FX Puppetronic - Lilo & Stitch - $89.99

Ages 6+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, not included

Angel: approx. 17 3/4'' H x 9'' W x 8'' D

Add Stitch Too!

Angel needs her buddy, and now you can have adventures at home and on the go with both Experiment 624 and Experiment 626!

Stitch RealFX Plush – Lilo & Stitch

Ages 6+

Requires 3 x AAA, not included

Approx. 17 3/4'' H x 12 1/2'' W x 9 1/2'' D

