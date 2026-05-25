New WhatsApp Sticker Pack Features Digital Creations Celebrating "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
The stickers were made by Pedro Pascal himself!
A new special opportunity to get some fun digital stickers for use in WhatsApp messages has been teased by the app, celebrating the arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters everywhere.
What's Happening:
- Fans of the newest Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, WhatsApp has debuted a custom sticker pack to tie in with the movie.
- But it's not just any digital sticker pack that can be used on the popular communications app - The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, made the stickers that can be used!
- Owned by Meta, WhatsApp is a free messaging and calling app that lets people send text messages, make voice and video calls, share photos/videos/documents, and create group chats over the internet instead of using traditional SMS.
- In the context of the video below, we see Pascal creating the stickers to send in a group chat with his friends from The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrived in theaters over the weekend.
- WhatsApp users will have to check out the app for more information about how to get the sticker pack.
- The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- Sigourney Weaver stars as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.
- The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, now playing in theaters everywhere.
- You can find out what our own Mike Celestino thought of the film in his The Mandalorian and Grogu review.