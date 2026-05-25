New WhatsApp Sticker Pack Features Digital Creations Celebrating "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

The stickers were made by Pedro Pascal himself!

A new special opportunity to get some fun digital stickers for use in WhatsApp messages has been teased by the app, celebrating the arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters everywhere.

What's Happening:

Fans of the newest Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, WhatsApp has debuted a custom sticker pack to tie in with the movie.

But it's not just any digital sticker pack that can be used on the popular communications app - The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, made the stickers that can be used!

Owned by Meta, WhatsApp is a free messaging and calling app that lets people send text messages, make voice and video calls, share photos/videos/documents, and create group chats over the internet instead of using traditional SMS.

In the context of the video below, we see Pascal creating the stickers to send in a group chat with his friends from The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrived in theaters over the weekend.