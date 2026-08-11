Marvel Fined $160,000 After Covering Iconic Gaslamp Arch With "Avengers: Doomsday" Ad

The massive Avengers: Doomsday advertisement covered the iconic landmark despite city officials warning Marvel’s advertising partner not to proceed.

Marvel Studios went big for Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con, and perhaps a little too big for the city of San Diego. The studio has been fined $160,000 after covering the iconic Gaslamp Quarter archway with a massive advertisement for the upcoming Marvel Studios film during this year’s convention.

What’s Happening:

The advertisement, created by Marvel Studios and Los Angeles-based advertising partner Elevue Outdoor, completely transformed the landmark during Comic-Con, covering the six-ton arch with a large green-and-black advertisement inspired by the film’s villain, Doctor Doom.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, city officials were notified by Elevue Outdoor more than a week before the installation was scheduled to take place. However, San Diego code enforcement officials reportedly instructed the company not to proceed, citing safety concerns and worries that the display could interfere with pedestrian traffic during one of the city's busiest annual events. Despite the warning, the advertisement was installed.

“The contractor knowingly created a safety risk and refused to address it,” San Diego spokesperson Richard Berg said. “and was cited and fined accordingly.”

It remains unclear whether Marvel Studios or Elevue Outdoor is ultimately responsible for paying the $160,000 fine. Neither Marvel nor Elevue responded to requests for comment from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

While $160,000 may sound like a substantial penalty, the advertising opportunity was difficult to miss. The enormous Avengers: Doomsday display became a prominent backdrop for thousands of Comic-Con attendees taking photographs and videos throughout the convention, potentially giving the film significant exposure outside the convention center itself.

The dispute also highlights San Diego’s longstanding restrictions on outdoor advertising around the Comic-Con area. The city has maintained a strict approach to outdoor advertising since the 1970s, which is why traditional billboards are not permitted near the San Diego Convention Center.

During Comic-Con, advertisers have instead turned to large-scale wraps on hotels and other downtown buildings to get their campaigns in front of the massive crowds descending on San Diego.

Those building wraps can also result in citations from the city, although the fines are typically much smaller. San Diego inspectors can issue fines of up to $10,000 per day for violations, but penalties at that level are uncommon. More typically, hotels and businesses receive warnings or citations in the range of $500 to $1,000 per day.

This year, the city issued $48,500 in fines for hotel and building wraps outside of the Gaslamp archway, more than double the $19,000 in citations issued to hotels and downtown buildings during Comic-Con last year. In 2024, the city issued $22,500 in citations.

The increase does not appear to reflect a change in the standard fine structure, as the individual citations remained within the typical $500-to-$1,000-per-day range. Instead, there appeared to be a greater effort by the city to ensure that building wraps received citations.

City officials declined to say whether San Diego’s current budget situation played any role in the increased enforcement.

Outside of the Marvel advertisement, one of the largest individual fines this year went to the building housing Lou & Mickey’s restaurant and the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. The property received a $7,000 fine for a wrap promoting AMC’s long-running zombie franchise The Walking Dead and another advertisement for Yaga, a new series from Canadian streamer Crave.

Not every building wrap in the area violates San Diego’s rules. The Port of San Diego permits building wraps on land it controls west of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway. However, that area generally provides space for only two or three advertisements, compared with an estimated 25 to 30 building wraps that appear in and around the Gaslamp area during Comic-Con.

The Gaslamp Quarter archway itself is one of downtown San Diego’s most recognizable landmarks. Weighing approximately six tons, the structure was built and installed in 1990 and has become a popular photo location for both tourists and Comic-Con attendees.

Interestingly, the Avengers: Doomsday advertisement was not the first time a movie promotion appeared on the landmark.

A smaller advertisement for DreamWorks Pictures’ The Bad Guys 2 appeared on the side of the arch during Comic-Con in 2025. Unlike the Marvel installation, however, the advertisement did not completely obstruct the landmark and apparently did not result in a fine.

The Avengers: Doomsday display went considerably further. The massive green-and-black advertisement completely covered the arch, while black Roman-style columns were added to the narrow metal pillars supporting the structure. Those additions slightly reduced the amount of pedestrian space available along Fifth Avenue.

The size and placement of the installation were among the reasons city officials raised safety concerns. There was particular concern that the temporary display could potentially detach from the arch and injure someone below.

“The city wants Comic-Con to be a fun and safe event for all attendees,” Berg said, “and has a responsibility to ensure temporary additions in the public right-of-way are installed safely.”

The city reportedly gave Marvel several opportunities to remove or modify the installation before escalating the fines.

The initial citation was issued for $10,000 on the Tuesday before Comic-Con, accompanied by a warning that the penalty could increase if the advertisement remained. Marvel was fined another $10,000 on Wednesday. The fine then increased to $20,000 on Thursday, the first official night of Comic-Con, followed by $30,000 on Friday, $40,000 on Saturday, and $50,000 on Sunday. The escalating penalties ultimately brought the total to $160,000.

For Marvel, the cost represents a relatively small investment when compared with the enormous scale of the Avengers franchise and the marketing machine behind Avengers: Doomsday.

The previous Avengers movies have generated billions of dollars at the global box office. Avengers: Endgame remains one of the highest-grossing movies ever, earning approximately $2.8 billion worldwide, while Avengers: Infinity War earned roughly $2 billion. The original The Avengers reached approximately $1.5 billion, while Avengers: Age of Ultron earned around $1.4 billion.

Marvel also mounted an enormous presence inside Comic-Con this year, with a star-studded Hall H presentation for Avengers: Doomsday. The studio reportedly provided Dr. Doom costumes to the roughly 7,000 people attending the presentation, turning the Hall H audience into a massive sea of Doom-inspired attendees.

The film’s stars who appeared in San Diego included Robert Downey Jr., Vanessa Kirby, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Rebecca Romijn, and Kelsey Grammer.

Taken together, Marvel's Comic-Con campaign represented a significant investment in generating excitement around Avengers: Doomsday, making the $160,000 Gaslamp arch fine a relatively small expense within the film's overall promotional campaign.

Carl Winston, founding director of the Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at San Diego State University, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the fine could ultimately be viewed as a worthwhile advertising expense for Disney, while also questioning the city's approach.

“The downside is San Diego is being known as the city that chases its customers away,” Winston said. “You’d think (the city) would want to cooperate with such a great partner as Comic-Con and its stakeholders. This feels more adversarial than collaborative.”

The controversy raises a familiar question for San Diego as Comic-Con continues to grow into one of the city's biggest annual events: where should the line be drawn between protecting public spaces and accommodating the enormous advertising presence that comes with the convention?

For Marvel, the Avengers: Doomsday archway certainly succeeded in getting attention. The display became one of the most recognizable pieces of Comic-Con advertising throughout the weekend, appearing in countless attendee photos and videos.

But with the $160,000 price tag now attached to the campaign, Marvel has learned that even Doctor Doom has to answer to San Diego code enforcement.

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