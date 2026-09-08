Marvel Rivals Season 10 Trailer Unleashes Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr arrives in Marvel Rivals with the All-Black the Necrosword as Season 10, “Butcher’s Blasphemy,” brings a deadly new threat to Yggsgard.

Even the gods aren’t safe in the next chapter of Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games has unveiled the trailer for Season 10, “Butcher’s Blasphemy,” officially bringing Gorr the God Butcher into the ever-expanding roster of Marvel’s competitive hero shooter.

What’s Happening:

Set to unfold beginning September 11, 2026, the new season puts Gorr at the center of a dark battle against the gods. Armed with the terrifying All-Black, the Necrosword, the infamous villain has embarked on a crusade to eliminate all divine beings, and his latest target is Yggsgard.

Gorr’s arrival comes with a decidedly grim philosophy. Rather than viewing the gods as protectors, he believes their existence has kept mortals dependent on empty prayers and false hope. His solution is as extreme as it gets: construct the God Bomb and use it to wipe out everything divine.

The Season 10 trailer sets the stage for a clash between Gorr and the forces of Yggsgard, with the kingdom’s ruler preparing to defend his realm. The threat is particularly dangerous as the God Butcher brings the power of the Necrosword into the conflict, setting up what promises to be one of the season's biggest showdowns.

With thunder rumbling in the distance and the fate of the heavens hanging in the balance, Yggsgard will need all the help it can get. The trailer teases a conflict that pits Gorr’s desire for mortal vengeance against those determined to protect the gods and their realm.

Gorr the God Butcher is one of Marvel Comics’ most formidable villains, best known for his hatred of the gods and his use of the All-Black, the Necrosword. His story previously hit the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, where Christian Bale portrayed the character.

His arrival in Marvel Rivals adds another major Marvel villain to the game's lineup and continues the title's ongoing expansion of characters and storylines pulled from across the Marvel universe.

Season 10: “Butcher’s Blasphemy” officially unfolds on September 11, 2026, in UTC. Alongside Gorr’s arrival, players can expect a new seasonal storyline centered around his campaign against the divine forces of Yggsgard.

The trailer makes one thing clear: Gorr isn't coming to Yggsgard to negotiate. The God Butcher has arrived, and he intends to make the gods pay.

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