New Streaming Album Presents Marvel Themes In Classical Way

Familiar Favorites on Classical String Instruments
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A new album on most major music streaming platforms let's Marvel fans enjoy some of their favorite themes in a whole new way.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel fans can now listen to some of their favorite scores and themes presented in a whole new way with a new album available on most major streaming platforms.
  • Marvel Strings features favorite Marvel themes, like the theme from The Fantastic Four: First Steps and even themes from the Disney+ series, like Agatha All Along.
  • As one would expect, these are new performances of those familiar tunes on string instruments, giving the sometimes high-octane scores a peaceful serenity unlike anything Marvel fans have heard before.
  • Performed by Orchid Quartet, the new album of Marvel tunes is also part of the Disney Peaceful Strings collection of tracks that also feature Disney favorites performed on string instruments.
  • You can listen to the new album on most major music streaming platforms, like Spotify and Apple Music.

Tracks:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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