New Streaming Album Presents Marvel Themes In Classical Way
Familiar Favorites on Classical String Instruments
A new album on most major music streaming platforms let's Marvel fans enjoy some of their favorite themes in a whole new way.
What's Happening:
- Marvel fans can now listen to some of their favorite scores and themes presented in a whole new way with a new album available on most major streaming platforms.
- Marvel Strings features favorite Marvel themes, like the theme from The Fantastic Four: First Steps and even themes from the Disney+ series, like Agatha All Along.
- As one would expect, these are new performances of those familiar tunes on string instruments, giving the sometimes high-octane scores a peaceful serenity unlike anything Marvel fans have heard before.
- Performed by Orchid Quartet, the new album of Marvel tunes is also part of the Disney Peaceful Strings collection of tracks that also feature Disney favorites performed on string instruments.
- You can listen to the new album on most major music streaming platforms, like Spotify and Apple Music.
Tracks:
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps Main Theme - From The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Thunderbolts* - From Thunderbolts
- Conspiracy Theme - From Captain America: Brave New World
- Path to Rivals (Login Theme) - From Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - From Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- Daredevil: Main Title - From Daredevil
- Agatha's Theme - From Agatha All Along
- Ironheart (Riri's Theme) - From Marvel's Ironheart
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