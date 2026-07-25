Marvel Comics Reveals Two New Series in Wake of Summer Crossover Event

At San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that two new series will launch this fall in the wake of this summer's big Marvel Comics crossover event.

What's Happening:

In the fallout from this summer’s highly anticipated crossover event Queen In Black, Eddie Brock and Venom will find themselves reunited while soon-to-be-former host of Venom Mary Jane Watson will once again strike out on her own!

Revealed during the Marvel Comics Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the two new series launching this Fall will showcase new adventures and status quos for Eddie Brock, freshly reunited with Venom and once again the Lethal Protector, and Mary Jane Watson, now separated from the symbiote and launching her own business venture in New York City with a supporting cast that includes Black Cat, Iron Man, and more.

How exactly do Eddie Brock and Venom get back together and what is their new mission all about? Fan-favorite writer Charles Soule bonds with artist Tommaso Bianchi to reveal the secrets behind Eddie and Venom’s reunification and detail the next steps for the former King in Black in Venom #1, a new ongoing series launching in October.

Having been bonded to the Venom symbiote for the past several months following the events of Venom Way, Mary Jane Watson emerges from Queen In Black with a new lease on life, new career ambitions, and… a top-secret gift? Rising star writer Ashley Allen (X-Men: Tomb of Apocalypse) and legendary artist Phil Noto (Daredevil) are teaming up to pull back the curtain on Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane, a five issue limited series, beginning this November.

Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited - and it feels so good! After years apart, once again they are venom, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be…and he’s not going to let any other super heroes say otherwise!

Spinning out of storylines from Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger and Queen In Black comes an all-new adventure for one of the most beloved characters in Spider-Man’s world. Mary Jane Watson - model, actress, hero - is taking on a new role: Producer! But when Chameleon sets his sights on sabotage, Mary Jane will need to use every tool in her arsenal - including a top secret gift from Venom - to come out on top.

Follow the path to Eddie Brock and Mary Jane’s new beginnings by reading Queen In Black #1 when it arrives in comic shops on Wednesday, July 29, followed by Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #1 and Queen in Black #2 on sale August 5.

Venom #1 is set to go on sale October 14, with Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane #1 hitting shelves on November 4.

What They're Saying:

Series writer Charles Soule: “I am so thrilled to be relaunching Venom with an all-new #1 this October with art by Tommaso Bianchi, who is doing astonishing work. Every panel leaps off the page into your eyeballs, it takes up room, it nests in your mind, which is a good thing in this case.... We are doing new things with the character that have not been done before. It is thrilling, it is fast-paced, and perhaps a bit provocative. Venom is the best. Venom rules. Venom. Venom. Venom.”

“I am so thrilled to be relaunching Venom with an all-new #1 this October with art by Tommaso Bianchi, who is doing astonishing work. Every panel leaps off the page into your eyeballs, it takes up room, it nests in your mind, which is a good thing in this case.... We are doing new things with the character that have not been done before. It is thrilling, it is fast-paced, and perhaps a bit provocative. Venom is the best. Venom rules. Venom. Venom. Venom.” Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane series writer Ashley Allen: “I'm so excited to be taking Mary Jane on this next chapter! MJ has always understood people in a way few can, and that’s what makes this series so exciting to write. While we hinted at what’s coming in Face It, Tiger, MJ’s ready to plot her own story … even if it’s from behind the camera. But entertainment’s not all it’s cracked up to be, and MJ’s storytelling ambitions might put her in the direct path of someone who views her empathy as a threat to their plans.”

A Bit About Bianchi: