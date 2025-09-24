Recap: The Final Battle Between the Living and Dead Takes Place in Epic "Marvel Zombies" Finale

Everything seems lost. Kamala and her group of survivors fought so hard to get their transmitter to space only to learn that it meant nothing. Instead of coming to help, the Nova Corps has quarantined Earth to keep the zombie infection from spreading across the universe. Now, the heroes have to scramble to try and find another answer in the Marvel Zombies finale.

As you might expect, given where the previous installment left off, this fourth and final episode starts out fast. Kamala’s group flees as the Nova Corps tries to “decontaminate" their ship - meaning blowing them up. A space battle was not on my Marvel Zombies bingo card.

Eventually, the ship is destroyed, but Kamala saves the group with a hard light force field. She is unable to control it though and it eventually shatters as they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, seemingly sending the whole group plummeting toward their deaths. They are saved though when portals open up and catch them one by one.

Kamala wakes up to find Spider-Man standing over her. She jumps up, excited to see him and tells him she’s a big fan. Same old nerdy Kamala. She is then caught off guard by Scott Lang’s floating head before the whole group is greeted by Rintrah and the other remaining sorcerers, whom we now know as Sara and London Master.Elsewhere, Wanda amasses her army and looks out at the surge of Infinity energy from the Wakanda event.

At Kamar Taj, the sorcerers explain to Kamala’s group what happened in Wakanda. The storm of energy destroyed everything in its path before it was contained in Paris. Bruce Banner leaped into the storm, allowing the Hulk to contain the energy and act as an anchor to keep it from surging across the planet. They explain that Wanda has gathered an army strong enough to defeat the Hulk so she can take the Infinity power for herself. They ask Kamala and the other survivors to join them in protecting the Hulk.

Kamala thinks about her lost friends when Shang-Chi asks her if she’s freaking out about the impending fight. She assures him she’s not scared, but rather she is lamenting the idea that everyone followed her for nothing. She points out that Wanda said she needs her and worries that her going to Paris might be exactly what the Queen of the Dead wants. Eventually though, Shang convinces her they need her for the fight and the group comes together to prepare for battle.

In Paris, Wanda’s army reaches the Hulk. She sends in her first wave of zombies, including Abomination, and the Hulk defeats them easily. Next, she dumps an ocean filled with zombie Atlanteans on him. Hulk takes a few scratches but defeats them as well. Next, a few zombie giants pound away at the Hulk, but he stops them too. That’s when Wanda unleashes the zombie Asgardians on him. While the Hulk is able to hold them off, their numbers and firepower begin to appear to be too much for him.

Wanda approaches the Hulk and reaches out a hand to take his power but she is knocked back by the ten rings. The heroes emerge from a portal and form a barrier in front of the Hulk. Wanda tells Kamala she is glad she came. Rintrah cries out that they cannot let Wanda touch Banner and the fight begins.

Each hero gets their zombie-killing moment in this epic battle. Spider-Man and Blade particularly shine in some fun action sequences. Wanda sends in Zombie Hank Pym and Zombie Jan Van Dyne join the fight, but mostly just to provide a couple of the most creative kills of the series.

Things seem to be going well for the heroes until Wanda decides to unleash their friends on them. Zombie Red Guardian, Yelena and Melina attack Wanda while Zombie Hope Van Dyne attacks Spider-Man and Lang. What’s left of Zombie Jimmy Woo and Death Dealer go after Shang-Chi and Katy as well. And to make matters worse, Zombie Thor joins the fight as well. He quickly takes out Sara and London Master.

Thor begins making his way to Banner. Val tries to stop him but she is met by Okoye. Blade leaps at Thor and is incinerated by his lightning. Thor and the Hulk fight while the heroes continue to fight off their zombified friends. Hulk smashes Thor but Wanda takes advantage of the distraction and reaches a hand into him, beginning to siphon his power. The group gets distracted by this and both Shang and Rintrah are killed.

Kamala rushes to Wanda. She tries to fight her but learns she is no match. Wanda tries to convince her to join her instead. Kamala watches her remaining friends face certain death as Wanda promises she can bring everyone back. Eventually, Kamala reluctantly agrees to take Wanda’s hand and give her what she wants. An explosion of Infinity energy radiates around Earth and things go white.

Kamala wakes up to the sound of her mother’s voice telling her that her friends are at the door. Kamala rushes to find Riri and Kate alive and waiting for her to join them for boba. After some initial shock, Kamala embraces this much more pleasant reality. She gushes about wanting to experience regular life again, but as she looks around, the illusion briefly fades and she gets glimpses of zombies and horror around her. The flashes happen more and more and Kamala hears Riri calling out to her and telling her it isn’t real. Seeing the distress on her face, Kate asks Kamala if she’s good. Kamala looks into the camera, seemingly contemplating if she wants to help her real friend or simply embrace this illusion she’s living in.

This could not be a more perfect horror ending for this series. Rather than getting the typical happy ending superhero stories so often deliver, we get a questionable and incredibly dark one. Just like in the events of WandaVision, Wanda has created an illusion that she is now forcing people to live in. Only this time, it’s not just a town in New Jersey, it’s the entire world. And the reality outside her illusion is filled with zombies. Talk about a dark, twist ending that will surely leave us all wanting more.

Marvel Zombies is now streaming on Disney+.